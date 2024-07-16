Don't want to see articles from a certain category? When logged in, go to your User Settings and adjust your feed in the Content Preferences section where you can block tags!
Infest is a deckbuilder where every pixel on the battlefield can burn, freeze, melt and more

By -

Taking some inspiration from the excellent Noita perhaps, Infest brings the mechanic of destroying all the pixels and puts it into a deckbuilder. Recently the developer announced Early Access for July 31st, and their testing showed it working great on the Steam Deck. It also appears to have Native Linux support.

Here you build up a unique deck and deploy your cards to alter the environment, buff your status and unleash hell as you burn, freeze, corrode, shock and melt all the pixels on the screen during your battle. Check out the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
More about it:

Customize your deck and upgrade cards along the way. Make sure it is well balanced to handle a variety of environmental effects. Can you melt ice? Can you stop mutant plants? Foresight is key.

Deal damage card by card, when your stack is exhausted the enemies get their chance to attack! They will create defensive barriers, throw damage cards at you, buff themselves and heal others! Anticipating their moves and playing the right card is key.

Choose your path through the alien universe. Each run is different so you can replay many times without getting bored. Besides the playable levels, you'll encounter shops, hospitals, and dozens of different bonus challenges. Picking the right path is key to survival.

Features:

  • Pixel by pixel simulated physics.
  • Roguelite style permadeath.
  • Dozens of side-rooms, shops, hospitals, mini-challenges.
  • Dozens of playable cards.
  • Dozens of playable levels with procedural generation.
  • Advanced tech tree for leveling up cards.
  • Achievements and Steam Cloud.

Follow it on the Steam page.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Steam Deck, Deck-builder, Indie Game, Roguelike, Steam, Upcoming | Apps: Infest
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
1 comment

ronnoc about 15 hours ago
View PC info
Definitely looks worth checking out.
