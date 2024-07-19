Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
Just Crow Things looks rather chaotic and releases August 15

From developer Unbound Creations who made the funny Rain on Your Parade, they've just announced Just Crow Things will release on August 15th. This will include Native Linux support and since it has full controller support, should work great on Steam Deck too.

Ever looked at a Crow causing a bit of mischief and thought - "I really want to be a Crow"? Good news, now you can. More about it: "Make new animal friends, poop on unsuspecting hoomans, and steal all the shiny trinkets! Each level is a little sandbox full of fun items to discover and puzzles to solve, while leaving a bit of chaos behind. Why? Just caws!".

Check out the new trailer:

Features:

  • Explore 10 unique and sandbox-y levels.
  • Customize your crow with cute hats, scarves, and more.
  • Eat delicious foods and discover new "poop modes".
  • Use variety of tools and objects you pick up.
  • Make new animal friends and help them out.

You can follow it on Steam.

2 comments

Linux_Rocks 2 days ago
View PC info
"EVIL TIM HAS BECKONED THEM!" 🐦‍⬛
Purple Library Guy 2 days ago
Fun developer. And I like crows. Maybe I'll get it.
