Magnificent chunky shooter Selaco gets a 'MEGA' update

Selaco is easily one of the biggest highlights of the year, with its mixture of over-the-top action and chunky retro visuals. Altered Orbit Studios also just pushed out a big upgrade for it. ICYMI: See my initial review for more thoughts.
Not only is there a lot of improvements to the game, but the soundtrack is now live too, along with a bunch of bonus content thrown in like unused tracks that didn't make it into the game.
Some of the highlights from the update include:
- Added "Resume Game" button in the main menu.
- Added level versioning system.
- Added "Hard-Boiled!" mutator.
- Added "Armor Up" mutator.
- Added "Extended Bullet Casings" graphical setting.
- New weapon upgrades.
- Weapon kit reworks.
- Improved navigation in the earlier levels.
- Improved general feel of the game.
- Improved map screen.
- Improved movement options.
- Blood is now 0.2% more purple.
- + lots more.
They also mentioned a save issue between Steam Deck / Linux and Windows that should be solved now too. So if you've swapped between Proton and the Native Build (Or a Windows PC and a Steam Deck), it shouldn't lose any saves. For some reason, Valve still have it tagged for Proton.
Improvements to the save system are welcome, especially with it being in Early Access and many updates are expected, it's nice to see they're working to ensure progress isn't lost. And for those of you who love the gore, they made various improvements to the gore system too like applying more speed variations between different chunks of gore and they added sound effects when gibbing corpses (oh my!).
Altered Orbit Studios mentioned they're taking a short vacation now but after that expect work on the Randomizer Mode, more story elements and production for Chapter 2 to continue.
You can buy Selaco on Steam priced at $24.99 / €24.50 / £20.99.
Quoting: OkonaIs that game available anywhere DRM free? E.g. GOG et. al.
Game is available DRM-free on Steam. No launcher required
However once I (quickly) got over that... this game is amazing. Basically doom and system shock and deus ex at the same time and pretty much as good as that sounds. Well on its way to being one of my top few favorite FPS of all time.
Thanks, I'll keep that in mind.
Game is available DRM-free on Steam. No launcher required
Thanks, I'll keep that in mind.
Are you its developer?
Quoting: ExpandingManAt first I must admit I was a *little* disappointed with this game because I (completely unjustifiably) expected it to be a boomer shooter
Aside from loathing that term (Call them Doom-clones like we did in the 90's. Or "Doomer shooters" at least), I'm not sure what a F.E.A.R style shooter would be called..
Quoting: NexxticGame is available DRM-free on Steam. No launcher required
I'd rather buy it on GOG or Itch.io. Any plans to release there? They do accept early access games, though I don't mind waiting until full release.
Yes, it's that good. :)
QuoteBlood is now 0.2% more purple.Add a library level in next update and they will have at least one more sale!
It's kinda like Half-Life 2 + F.E.A.R. + Boomer Shooter
Subtle hints about new things like in valve games, before those mechanics start to be thrown at you. Physics Puzzles and very good level design
Enemy AI is similar to F.E.A.R. They flank you and rush you or go into hiding at times. Level design allows nice flanking also for the most part.
and the Gunplay is just amazing. The best Shotgun I ever seen/heard in FPS games :)
Just around 3 hours in atm. Retro Visuals look super nice also. Runs like a dream also without even taxing the system at all
