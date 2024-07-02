Magnificent chunky shooter Selaco gets a 'MEGA' update

Selaco is easily one of the biggest highlights of the year, with its mixture of over-the-top action and chunky retro visuals. Altered Orbit Studios also just pushed out a big upgrade for it. ICYMI: See my initial review for more thoughts.

Not only is there a lot of improvements to the game, but the soundtrack is now live too, along with a bunch of bonus content thrown in like unused tracks that didn't make it into the game.

Some of the highlights from the update include:

Added "Resume Game" button in the main menu.

Added level versioning system.

Added "Hard-Boiled!" mutator.

Added "Armor Up" mutator.

Added "Extended Bullet Casings" graphical setting.

New weapon upgrades.

Weapon kit reworks.

Improved navigation in the earlier levels.

Improved general feel of the game.

Improved map screen.

Improved movement options.

Blood is now 0.2% more purple.

+ lots more.

They also mentioned a save issue between Steam Deck / Linux and Windows that should be solved now too. So if you've swapped between Proton and the Native Build (Or a Windows PC and a Steam Deck), it shouldn't lose any saves. For some reason, Valve still have it tagged for Proton.

Improvements to the save system are welcome, especially with it being in Early Access and many updates are expected, it's nice to see they're working to ensure progress isn't lost. And for those of you who love the gore, they made various improvements to the gore system too like applying more speed variations between different chunks of gore and they added sound effects when gibbing corpses (oh my!).

Altered Orbit Studios mentioned they're taking a short vacation now but after that expect work on the Randomizer Mode, more story elements and production for Chapter 2 to continue.

You can buy Selaco on Steam priced at $24.99 / €24.50 / £20.99.