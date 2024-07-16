Marathon 2 a classic FPS originally from Destiny developer Bungie now on Steam

After the Aleph One developer community released the first in the trilogy of Marathon on Steam, originally created by Bungie, they've now put up Classic Marathon 2.

As a reminder: the Marathon series was created by Bungie (Halo / Destiny) originally back in the 90s for Apple computers. Later Bungie opened up the source code of the Marathon 2 engine in 1999 with the game assets being made freeware in 2005. Now all three games are available via Aleph One, the open source continuation of Bungie's Marathon.



Pictured: Classic Marathon 2 running with Proton 9

About Classic Marathon 2:

Fresh from your triumph on the colony ship Marathon, you are seized by the rogue AI Durandal to do his bidding in a distant part of the galaxy. Within the ruins of an ancient civilization, you must seek the remnants of a lost clan and uncover their long-buried secrets. Battle opponents ancient and terrible, with sophisticated weapons and devious strategies, all the while struggling to escape the alien nightmare…



This classic 1995 Bungie™ FPS is now maintained by the fan community. Experience authentic game play using the original data files, with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation, just in case the original is too authentic.

For the Steam release of Classic Marathon 2, they are once again only providing macOS and Windows builds. So you can either play it via Proton on Steam, use Luxtorpeda for the Native Linux release from Steam or just download Aleph One directly.

The Steam version though does have the free XBLA Graphics Pack DLC, which is a "Replacement textures from the XBLA game Marathon: Durandal by Freeverse".