Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Marathon 2 a classic FPS originally from Destiny developer Bungie now on Steam

By - | Views: 8,830

After the Aleph One developer community released the first in the trilogy of Marathon on Steam, originally created by Bungie, they've now put up Classic Marathon 2.

As a reminder: the Marathon series was created by Bungie (Halo / Destiny) originally back in the 90s for Apple computers. Later Bungie opened up the source code of the Marathon 2 engine in 1999 with the game assets being made freeware in 2005. Now all three games are available via Aleph One, the open source continuation of Bungie's Marathon.


Pictured: Classic Marathon 2 running with Proton 9

About Classic Marathon 2:

Fresh from your triumph on the colony ship Marathon, you are seized by the rogue AI Durandal to do his bidding in a distant part of the galaxy. Within the ruins of an ancient civilization, you must seek the remnants of a lost clan and uncover their long-buried secrets. Battle opponents ancient and terrible, with sophisticated weapons and devious strategies, all the while struggling to escape the alien nightmare…

This classic 1995 Bungie™ FPS is now maintained by the fan community. Experience authentic game play using the original data files, with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation, just in case the original is too authentic.

For the Steam release of Classic Marathon 2, they are once again only providing macOS and Windows builds. So you can either play it via Proton on Steam, use Luxtorpeda for the Native Linux release from Steam or just download Aleph One directly.

The Steam version though does have the free XBLA Graphics Pack DLC, which is a "Replacement textures from the XBLA game Marathon: Durandal by Freeverse".

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Steam Play, FPS, Free Game, Retro
8 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
4 comments

williamjcm a day ago
View PC info
Oh, it even has the XBLA graphics via a free DLC.

Anyway, time to wait until Infinity drops so I can replay the whole trilogy.
Purple Library Guy about 19 hours ago
Quoting: williamjcmOh, it even has the XBLA graphics via a free DLC.
It occurs to me that a lot of what we say these days is really ephemeral. Like, we say things that make sense now, but didn't make sense like ten years ago and will more or less stop making sense except to retro enthusiasts in ten years time. In the year 1300, if you said something it probably made sense a thousand years previously, certainly would continue making sense for a few hundred years, and may well still make sense now.
robvv about 18 hours ago
View PC info
I'd actually never heard of these games until they appeared on Steam. I think I was playing too much Doom or Quake back in those days!
TruckStopSantaClaus about 12 hours ago
While I think the writing and lore is incredible. I don't think the gameplay hasn't aged quite as well. Still it free so go ahead and give it a try.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc