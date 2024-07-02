Every article tag can be clicked to get a list of all articles in that category. Every article tag also has an RSS feed! You can customize an RSS feed too!
Nexus mods want feedback from Linux / Steam Deck users on their new cross-platform app

I wrote about the brand new Nexus mods app before, as it's quite a promising and exciting development for the future of modding (especially for Linux and Steam Deck). And now, they want your feedback.

This is going to replace their previous apps like Vortex, eventually anyway. Right now, it's only made ready for Stardew Valley, since it's a very popular game for mods and is also cross-platform so it makes it simpler for them to get all the features of the app ready.

Yesterday, July 1st, they announced the Alpha release of this next-generation mod manager and their new Product Manager got in touch to mention they "would be really keen to get feedback from Linux users". So this is your chance to ensure Linux (and Steam Deck) finally become a first-class citizen for game modding.


Pictured - me testing out the Nexus Mod app

They said they plan to release an app update every 3 weeks going forward, and the next game they plan to add support for will be Cyberpunk 2077.

See more in their news post. Exciting times ahead!

You can grab it from their download page, and the source code is on GitHub. See details on testing in their forum post.

Tags: Alpha, Apps, Misc, Mod, New Release, Open Source
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
Kimyrielle a day ago
View PC info
That's a good move! I so disliked how they based their current mod manager on the work of a person who clearly didn't care about any platform other than Windows.
melkemind a day ago
View PC info
This is good news. I guess it's time for me to dust off the old hoe. I mean my gardening tool, of course.
Shroobster a day ago
View PC info
Didn't expect Nexus to drop a W like that
blindcoder a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Just tested it and works like a charm!
Installed 22 mods, warned about two incompatible ones, I found replacements for each, applied and played! YAY!
RedLine a day ago
  • New User
Huge W from Nexus. I don't play much stardew but I may have to check this out.
redneckdrow a day ago
View PC info
Ta-ra-ra boom de ay!

There are no words for how happy I am!

If it works half as well as it should, I may just start a modding frenzy!
officernice a day ago
Feedback: stop using electron.
Xpander a day ago
View PC info
Ohh nice... Cyberpunk 2077 being the next one. Currently i have been manually downloading the mods 1 by 1:)
THanks for the News. Will give it a try when CP2077 support drops.
KROM a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Sounds awesome. Hope they add Cyberpunk soon, having to use Nexus for it is a pain.
ssj17vegeta a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: officerniceFeedback: stop using electron.

While I agree with that opinion in terms of RAM usage and non-standard interface, Electron provides tremendous advantages I'm sure you're well aware of, first and foremost being that NodeJS has tons of developers who know how to use it and can help debug it...

Even though they can in a way be described as better alternatives, what good is using wxWidgets/GTK/Qt/Gambas/Lazarus if they end up being totally dependant on one or two devs at best ?

It's far from being a totally blind choice.

Anyway, installed and will report bugs (already found one actually, relaunching the app seems to mess with the locale and turns it into german lol).
