Please, Touch The Artwork 2 adds Linux support

By - | Views: 9,263

While it was already playable with Proton, the developer of Please, Touch The Artwork 2 has added a Native Linux version. Announced in a Steam post on Friday, 26th June they mentioned:

I'm happy to announce that "Please, Touch The Artwork 2" is now also available on Linux with a native build.
It was already SteamDeck compatible but that via Proton (a tool that makes Windows games run on SteamOS/Linux)
It's also still a 1000% free!

More about it: "Touch the artwork and help a lost skeleton artist find its way home in a surreal, hand-painted universe. Collect hidden objects for its quirky inhabitants, solve casual puzzles, and restore cracks in the fabric of the paintings. This slow paced relaxing adventure was carefully crafted from works by James Ensor, a Belgian pioneer in the world of Modern Art."

Check it out free on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Casual, Hidden Object, Indie Game, New Release, Puzzle, Steam | Apps: Please, Touch The Artwork 2
2 comments

Reyold a day ago
It's also on Itch.io for anyone interested
TheSHEEEP a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
This reminds me a lot of the Joe Richardson games:
https://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=Joe%20Richardson

... for obvious reasons, I guess

Something about that combination of point & click and classic paintings just tickles my brain.
