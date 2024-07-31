The Jackbox Megapicker has been corrupting some Steam Decks

A bit of an oops here with the newly released The Jackbox Megapicker, with the Native Linux version causing the Steam Deck to get corrupted.

There were reports floating around in places like Reddit, with people discussing it in our Discord as well. This has caused the Jackbox team to now post on their Steam forum noting:

We’re so excited to have The Jackbox Megapicker out in the world for our fans to enjoy. Unfortunately at this time, we’ve seen a handful of reports come in regarding issues with the Megapicker on Steam Decks. Our engineering and QA teams are working hard to resolve this issue, and hope to get everyone back to gaming in no time. However, it is our current recommendation that Steam Deck users refrain from downloading The Jackbox Megapicker until further notice. We hope to be able to resolve this issue ASAP. If you are currently having issues with The Jackbox Megapicker on Steam Deck, please reach out to http://support.jackboxgames.com

Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais has also posted on X (Twitter) to note:

A hotfix has been issued to select Proton by default for the Jackbox Megapicker until the issues with corrupting the Steam installation are addressed. To avoid issues, don't override the compatibility selection to the Linux Runtime.

This is quite a big problem that a single game could cause your Steam Deck to be unusable without re-doing the whole SteamOS install. Hopefully Valve will be looking into how this was ever possible, to get the Steam Client and SteamOS to be protected against such issues in future.