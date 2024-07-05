The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak adds English support plus Steam Deck upgrades

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak from Nihon Falcom, PH3 GmbH and NIS America, Inc. hit Steam back in March 2023. However, it was only supported for the Japanese language, now it's been updated in a big way with English language support and Steam Deck improvements too.

For the Steam Deck with Proton they mentioned they made changes to the UI to render at a better quality for lower resolutions where "UI text is now much more readable on these devices". So it should be a good experience now too. Nice to see some attention there as always!

There's lots more new in this update including improved shadows, improved reflections, HDR support, Dynamic Steam Cloud support, MSAA, SGSSAA, and transparency MSAA, a modification to the physics system to improve it at high framerates and the list goes on.

Available now via GOG and Steam. Valve rated it Steam Deck Verified.