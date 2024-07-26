Vibrant Sokoban-style game Puzzledorf now available for Linux, works great on Steam Deck

The developer of Puzzledorf emailed in about their rather vibrant Sokoban-style game that recently added Native Linux support. Not only that, there's a demo now available too so you can try before you buy. And, the developer also just hooked up Steam Cloud Saves so you can pick up where you left off on whatever device you want.
If you love your chilled casual puzzlers, this could be a cozy one for you to play through in your coffee breaks. From what the developer said: "Puzzledorf is a Sokoban-style game where you push blocks, matching coloured blocks with the same coloured targets. There’s also colour blind options. It has a nice, easy difficulty curve with puzzles designed to help teach people how to play the game. If you get stuck, the relaxing soundtrack will keep things chill, with calming waterfalls and colourful pixel art to stare at while you consider the solution."
Check out the trailer:
Direct Link
Features:
- Solve puzzle mazes by pushing blocks.
- Match the correct colours.
- Colour blind options.
- Undo Mistakes.
- Mirror Mode.
- Classic block-pushing + Ice sliding puzzles.
- Linear progression.
- Steam Achievements and Local High Scores.
- Cloud Saves (Play on any PC and continue where you last played).
- Different bright, colourful worlds.
- Relaxing Music.
Available on the Steam page.
Quoting: Purple Library GuyThis is now the third game I've seen mentioned at GoL with "dorf" in the name.Now we need to found a developer called Dorfsoft, and make a game named Dorfdorf, and have the names of all the key items contain "dorf", to boot.
Quoting: KlaasDorf is German for village.Oddly, it's also used as a suffix on the names of a couple of Nintendo villains!
Quoting: PenglingOddly, it's also used as a suffix on the names of a couple of Nintendo villains!I know and I can't explain that, but there might be someone else who can explain Ganon/Ganondorf…
But the game names are straightforward:
Puzzle is puzzle in German, so Puzzledorf is puzzle village.
Dorfromantik is village romance.
What's the third Dorf?
Edit: Found some speculation related to Ganon/Ganondorf: The added village suffix might be used to differentiate between the wild and the village dwelling version.
Last edited by Klaas on 27 July 2024 at 5:14 am UTC
Quoting: KlaasEdit: Found some speculation related to Ganon/Ganondorf: The added village suffix might be used to differentiate between the wild and the village dwelling version.That's an interesting idea!
It wouldn't apply to the Japanese name of Andross from Star Fox, though - that's "Andorf"... That said, given the flight/war theme of the game, some folks translate that as "Andolf" instead and see the whole thing as a reference to World War II, which actually makes a whole lot of sense.
