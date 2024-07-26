Vibrant Sokoban-style game Puzzledorf now available for Linux, works great on Steam Deck

The developer of Puzzledorf emailed in about their rather vibrant Sokoban-style game that recently added Native Linux support. Not only that, there's a demo now available too so you can try before you buy. And, the developer also just hooked up Steam Cloud Saves so you can pick up where you left off on whatever device you want.

If you love your chilled casual puzzlers, this could be a cozy one for you to play through in your coffee breaks. From what the developer said: "Puzzledorf is a Sokoban-style game where you push blocks, matching coloured blocks with the same coloured targets. There’s also colour blind options. It has a nice, easy difficulty curve with puzzles designed to help teach people how to play the game. If you get stuck, the relaxing soundtrack will keep things chill, with calming waterfalls and colourful pixel art to stare at while you consider the solution."

Check out the trailer:

Features:

Solve puzzle mazes by pushing blocks.

Match the correct colours.

Colour blind options.

Undo Mistakes.

Mirror Mode.

Classic block-pushing + Ice sliding puzzles.

Linear progression.

Steam Achievements and Local High Scores.

Cloud Saves (Play on any PC and continue where you last played).

Different bright, colourful worlds.

Relaxing Music.

Available on the Steam page.