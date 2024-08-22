Every article tag can be clicked to get a list of all articles in that category. Every article tag also has an RSS feed! You can customize an RSS feed too!
Aether Collector is a mysterious point and click adventure set inside an anomaly

One for sci-fi fans, Aether Collector is a mysterious point and click adventure set inside an anomaly. Releasing later this year with Native Linux support.

More about it: "Step into the shoes of Samantha, a new hire at A-VOID Corporation's Outpost X, tasked with mining mysterious Aether from the air in the abandoned Quandary Valley. Navigate a world where reality bends and corporate interests clash with the unknown."

Check out the trailer:

Features:

  • Explore an eerie, abandoned town and surrounding forest.
  • Control a drone to harvest Aether and unlock spectral echoes.
  • Uncover dark secrets and face moral dilemmas.
  • Encounter strange phenomena and potential threats.
  • Silent protagonist in a richly atmospheric setting.

The developer said it blends together elements of existential horror with corporate satire and should set your back around 5 hours of adventuring.

However, I know plenty of you aren't keen on AI, and it does use AI in the game. Their statement on it: "The voices are generated using ElevenLabs and many of images are painted over and modified AI generations.". There will no doubt be a lot more games coming out using AI like this in some way.

You can follow it on Steam.

1 comment

razing32 3 days ago
Getting Annihilation vibes from this.
Also art style feels a bit cardboard-y , if that's a word.
But there's a cat you can pet. 10/10
