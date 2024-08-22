One for sci-fi fans, Aether Collector is a mysterious point and click adventure set inside an anomaly. Releasing later this year with Native Linux support.
More about it: "Step into the shoes of Samantha, a new hire at A-VOID Corporation's Outpost X, tasked with mining mysterious Aether from the air in the abandoned Quandary Valley. Navigate a world where reality bends and corporate interests clash with the unknown."
Check out the trailer:
Direct Link
Features:
- Explore an eerie, abandoned town and surrounding forest.
- Control a drone to harvest Aether and unlock spectral echoes.
- Uncover dark secrets and face moral dilemmas.
- Encounter strange phenomena and potential threats.
- Silent protagonist in a richly atmospheric setting.
The developer said it blends together elements of existential horror with corporate satire and should set your back around 5 hours of adventuring.
However, I know plenty of you aren't keen on AI, and it does use AI in the game. Their statement on it: "The voices are generated using ElevenLabs and many of images are painted over and modified AI generations.". There will no doubt be a lot more games coming out using AI like this in some way.
You can follow it on Steam.
Also art style feels a bit cardboard-y , if that's a word.
But there's a cat you can pet. 10/10
See more from me