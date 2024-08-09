Alabaster Dawn is the next game from the developers of CrossCode

Previously known as Project Terra, Radical Fish Games who made the excellent CrossCode have now properly revealed their name game with Alabaster Dawn. From what their presskit said it will have Linux support once again too.

Alabaster Dawn is an Action RPG that builds on the best aspects of Radical Fish Games’ previous title, CrossCode. It features a deep combat system, challenging puzzles, and a mysterious world teeming with secrets, all bundled up in an engaging story. The shadow of Nyx has fallen—warping the world into a wasteland and vanishing the gods and their people. Now, Juno the Outcast Chosen, awakes to an impossible task: bring it all back.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

Features:

A unique 2.5D art style combing pixelart with a subtle 3D perspective

A deep combat system featuring combo trees, 4 elements, and 8 unique weapons that can be quickly switched between at any time

A large environment to explore that will change and develop as the game progresses

Settlements that will be built from rubbles into bustling towns.

Several larger dungeons filled with puzzles and large boss fights

A complete RPG system with leveling, equipment, and skill trees

A unique cooking system that combines healing and buff consumables with a leveling system, designed to avoid item hoarding

All the exploration and jumping that you loved (...or hated) from CrossCode. The 3D helps with the perspective!

A detailed movement system with auto-jumping and precise collision

An engaging story about rebuilding a civilization with lots of surprising twists

Original soundtrack by Deniz Akbulut (aka Nagi Shirakumo)

You can now follow it on Steam.