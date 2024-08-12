Anodyne 2: Return to Dust from Analgesic Productions source code opened up

Analgesic Productions have opened up the full source code for their 2D-3D action-adventure game Anodyne 2: Return to Dust.

This is a Source Available release, not to be confused with true Open Source, since it's using a custom license with certain restrictions. However, it does effectively make the entire game free (if you build it yourself), since it also includes all the assets. This is the same thing the developer did with the first Anodyne game and with Even the Ocean as well.

More about it: "In this hybrid 2D-3D action-adventure game, run, jump, and drive across vast, dreamy 3D landscapes. Shrink into surreal, 2D dungeons inside of characters' bodies. Travel the world, meet strange people, and save the world from the dangerous Nano Dust. Don't miss the follow-up to the classic game 'Anodyne'!"

You can see their video on the source release below and check out their blog post:

Another great way for game developers to learn from a full and complete game. It's great to see!

You can find the source code on GitHub. It also uses Unity, so you'll need that to work with it.