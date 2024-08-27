Battlefield 1 gets EA anticheat in September - will be left broken on Steam Deck / Linux

Here we go once again, EA are about to completely break another game on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux and this time it's Battlefield 1. Originally released back in 2016, it still sees some pretty good player numbers on Steam hitting a concurrent player peak of 15,117 in the last 24 hours.

In an official news post, which was recently updated, it now states that Battlefield 1 is set to get the kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution EA anticheat in September. This follows on from Battlefield 2042, Battlefield V, EA SPORTS WRC and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 that all added it after release. It's also in their EA SPORTS FC series, with it originally first rolling out in FIFA 23 and has since expanded to include the others.

The big problem is, EA don't support Linux platforms at all with EA anticheat and so games using it won't work at all on Steam Deck or Desktop Linux.

EA also recently did a separate post on August 22nd talking about EA anticheat noting is has "prevented nearly five million attempts (and counting!) to cheat in EA anticheat-protected games" and they make it clear they plan to add EA anticheat into more titles across "FY25" (the 2025 financial year).

What this does is just highlight a problem with buying multiplayer games that aren't explicitly said to be supported on your platform. Proton is incredible, it does enable tens of thousands of games to run on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux, but in times like this EA can just write it off without a bother. How? Well, it's not EA selling it to you saying it's supported to run their Windows game it via Proton.

It's also worth noting that Valve updated the Battlefield 1 Steam Deck rating from Playable to Unsupported 5 days ago. Still, no refunds will come for those who are outside the normal Steam refund policies, even if your primary way to play is a Linux-based platform and that stings to just have a broken game.

At this point, it's probably only a matter of time until Apex Legends gets EA anticheat. That one will really be a big issue, since it's one of the most popular games on Steam.

It's an interesting contrast with BioWare's Dragon Age: The Veilguard that EA publish, which is Steam Deck Verified ahead of release with the developers repeatedly mentioning it. But hey, it's not a multiplayer game.