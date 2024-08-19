You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Check out the fancy new trailer for Beyond All Reason a really great free and open source RTS

By - | Views: 10,704

Beyond All Reason is quietly building up to be one of the best real-time strategy (RTS) games around. It's free, open source and it has a fancy new trailer.

Technically, it's nowhere near finished as a game, they call it "Alpha+" but it's extremely playable and is a huge amount of fun to send massive armies across the map. I've been playing it for quite some time now and really enjoy their attention to the details.

A lot of history to this one too going all the way back to the 1997 classic Total Annihilation. Beyond All Reason originally used the SpringRTS (Spring Engine) game engine, which itself started off life as a 3D game engine for classic Total Annihilation. Beyond All Reason is also a fork of Balanced Annihilation, a mod for SpringRTS. Nowadays it runs on Recoil, a "hard fork of Spring".

Check out the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

You can download and play right now from the official site. A Steam release is planned eventually.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Free Game, Open Source, RTS, Strategy | Apps: Beyond All Reason
16 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
8 comments

sarmad about 22 hours ago
View PC info
Nice trailer for a good game. I play this from time to time and it's highly recommended if you are into RTS.
Mountain Man about 21 hours ago
View PC info
Looks like Total Annihilation.
ElamanOpiskelija about 21 hours ago
View PC info
Gorgeous! I keep reminding the same every year: this game keeps getting improved, and so fast, in so many ways, meanwhile Supreme Commander development stopped a long time ago...
Mnoleg about 21 hours ago
Does anyone know how this game compares to Zero-K? I spent a lot of time playing Zero-K last year and it become one of my favourite games. Special mention to the huge and diverse singleplayer campaign, which these kind of games usually lack. Kudos to the developers.
sarmad about 18 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: MnolegDoes anyone know how this game compares to Zero-K? I spent a lot of time playing Zero-K last year and it become one of my favourite games. Special mention to the huge and diverse singleplayer campaign, which these kind of games usually lack. Kudos to the developers.

It's pretty similar to Zero-K but more polished. In terms of gameplay I would say the main difference is that BAR has the concept of generations, i.e. there are regular factories and advanced factories.
TherinS about 16 hours ago
Quoting: MnolegDoes anyone know how this game compares to Zero-K? I spent a lot of time playing Zero-K last year and it become one of my favourite games. Special mention to the huge and diverse singleplayer campaign, which these kind of games usually lack. Kudos to the developers.

BAR is Zero-K with the following pros and cons (for me anyways):

Pros:
Smoother animations of units
Better animations
More units to make

Cons:
Shields do not 'link' to share power, so overlapping only helps if you actually have two shields getting hit at the same time
Terraforming does not exist
Some unit avatars in the build menu only show part of the unit so you may not be able to tell by the picture what the unit is until you get used to it.

Observations:
In BAR, to access more powerful units, level 1's must build level 2's, which then can build level 3's and the real heavy units. If you prefer an upgrade path then this might be just your thing.
In Zero-K, the only limit to what you can build is getting your economy roaring along, making territory that much more important to conquer and hold for the resources it gives you.
In BAR, you can generate a lot of energy, then use converters to convert excess energy into metal. You would not even need metal extractors at that point so holding territory is less of a resource grab than just keeping the enemy from surrounding you.

I like BAR alot but in Zero-K I enjoy terraforming walls and ditches to funnel the enemy into my defensive towers and deny them the opportunity to just run into my base.
TheSHEEEP about 11 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
All of this seems rather.... unreasonable.

To protect your privacy, external media requires approval to load. Source: media4.giphy.com
View cookie preferences.
Accept & Show Accept All & Don't show this again   Direct Link
Brokatt about 9 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: TherinS
Quoting: MnolegDoes anyone know how this game compares to Zero-K? I spent a lot of time playing Zero-K last year and it become one of my favourite games. Special mention to the huge and diverse singleplayer campaign, which these kind of games usually lack. Kudos to the developers.

BAR is Zero-K with the following pros and cons (for me anyways):

Pros:
Smoother animations of units
Better animations
More units to make

Cons:
Shields do not 'link' to share power, so overlapping only helps if you actually have two shields getting hit at the same time
Terraforming does not exist
Some unit avatars in the build menu only show part of the unit so you may not be able to tell by the picture what the unit is until you get used to it.

Observations:
In BAR, to access more powerful units, level 1's must build level 2's, which then can build level 3's and the real heavy units. If you prefer an upgrade path then this might be just your thing.
In Zero-K, the only limit to what you can build is getting your economy roaring along, making territory that much more important to conquer and hold for the resources it gives you.
In BAR, you can generate a lot of energy, then use converters to convert excess energy into metal. You would not even need metal extractors at that point so holding territory is less of a resource grab than just keeping the enemy from surrounding you.

I like BAR alot but in Zero-K I enjoy terraforming walls and ditches to funnel the enemy into my defensive towers and deny them the opportunity to just run into my base.

How does the AI handle terraforming? Can't image it doing any sort of sensible building. Does it derp out a lot when the path finding gets all mucked up? :)
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc