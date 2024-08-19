Check out the fancy new trailer for Beyond All Reason a really great free and open source RTS

Beyond All Reason is quietly building up to be one of the best real-time strategy (RTS) games around. It's free, open source and it has a fancy new trailer.
Technically, it's nowhere near finished as a game, they call it "Alpha+" but it's extremely playable and is a huge amount of fun to send massive armies across the map. I've been playing it for quite some time now and really enjoy their attention to the details.
A lot of history to this one too going all the way back to the 1997 classic Total Annihilation. Beyond All Reason originally used the SpringRTS (Spring Engine) game engine, which itself started off life as a 3D game engine for classic Total Annihilation. Beyond All Reason is also a fork of Balanced Annihilation, a mod for SpringRTS. Nowadays it runs on Recoil, a "hard fork of Spring".
Check out the trailer:
Direct Link
You can download and play right now from the official site. A Steam release is planned eventually.
Quoting: MnolegDoes anyone know how this game compares to Zero-K? I spent a lot of time playing Zero-K last year and it become one of my favourite games. Special mention to the huge and diverse singleplayer campaign, which these kind of games usually lack. Kudos to the developers.
It's pretty similar to Zero-K but more polished. In terms of gameplay I would say the main difference is that BAR has the concept of generations, i.e. there are regular factories and advanced factories.
Quoting: MnolegDoes anyone know how this game compares to Zero-K? I spent a lot of time playing Zero-K last year and it become one of my favourite games. Special mention to the huge and diverse singleplayer campaign, which these kind of games usually lack. Kudos to the developers.
BAR is Zero-K with the following pros and cons (for me anyways):
Pros:
Smoother animations of units
Better animations
More units to make
Cons:
Shields do not 'link' to share power, so overlapping only helps if you actually have two shields getting hit at the same time
Terraforming does not exist
Some unit avatars in the build menu only show part of the unit so you may not be able to tell by the picture what the unit is until you get used to it.
Observations:
In BAR, to access more powerful units, level 1's must build level 2's, which then can build level 3's and the real heavy units. If you prefer an upgrade path then this might be just your thing.
In Zero-K, the only limit to what you can build is getting your economy roaring along, making territory that much more important to conquer and hold for the resources it gives you.
In BAR, you can generate a lot of energy, then use converters to convert excess energy into metal. You would not even need metal extractors at that point so holding territory is less of a resource grab than just keeping the enemy from surrounding you.
I like BAR alot but in Zero-K I enjoy terraforming walls and ditches to funnel the enemy into my defensive towers and deny them the opportunity to just run into my base.
How does the AI handle terraforming? Can't image it doing any sort of sensible building. Does it derp out a lot when the path finding gets all mucked up? :)
