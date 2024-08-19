Check out the fancy new trailer for Beyond All Reason a really great free and open source RTS

Beyond All Reason is quietly building up to be one of the best real-time strategy (RTS) games around. It's free, open source and it has a fancy new trailer.

Technically, it's nowhere near finished as a game, they call it "Alpha+" but it's extremely playable and is a huge amount of fun to send massive armies across the map. I've been playing it for quite some time now and really enjoy their attention to the details.

A lot of history to this one too going all the way back to the 1997 classic Total Annihilation. Beyond All Reason originally used the SpringRTS (Spring Engine) game engine, which itself started off life as a 3D game engine for classic Total Annihilation. Beyond All Reason is also a fork of Balanced Annihilation, a mod for SpringRTS. Nowadays it runs on Recoil, a "hard fork of Spring".

Check out the trailer:

You can download and play right now from the official site. A Steam release is planned eventually.