Descent 3 open source project gets a first release

After getting open sourced back in April and now run as a community project, the Descent 3 open source engine has a first release available. You do need a copy of the game to run it which you can get from GOG and Steam.

This open source release also includes the "1.5" patch written by Kevin Bentley and Jeff Slutter several years ago and brought to a stable condition by the Descent community.

So what's actually in this new 1.5 release? They said in the release notes that it "fills in the gaps left in the never-released 1.5 patch of the game, and makes it more accessible and convenient to run on modern devices". Their main focus was to get it running properly on modern CPUs and improve the developer experience. Thanks to the work "Descent 3 now runs on 64-bit Linux, Windows and MacOS using SDL2, on AMD64 as well as ARM64 CPUs" with 32bit support dropped.

Also now available is a roadmap towards the next release which includes plans for a graphics renderer rewrite to use more modern OpenGL, support for higher screen resolutions, localization support improvements and more.

Will be fun to see this classic see a new life!