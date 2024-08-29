EmuDeck team announce Linux-powered EmuDeck Machines

The team behind EmuDeck, a project that started off to provide easy emulation on Steam Deck / SteamOS have announced their own hardware with the Bazzite Linux powered EmuDeck Machines. They're basically Steam Machines tailored more towards retro enthusiasts.

With a case that's very obviously inspired by the SEGA Dreamcast, the idea is to provide a great out of the box experience for modern emulation. Not just that though, since it's powered by Linux (specifically Bazzite), they have a platform for running other more modern games too. And a lot, thanks to Valve's Proton.



Pictured - EmuDeck Machines, Credit: EmuDeck team

As you can see on the front there's four USB ports, plus a power and reset switch. There's one USB-C port on the back, HDMI and it also has 2.5Gbps Ethernet too. Naturally EmuDeck comes pre-installed, so you'll get really easy access to emulation.

Shipping in two different versions with a low-powered and a much more capable unit.

EM1:

Intel N97

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

EM2:

Ryzen 8600G Overclocked

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

You can also get them bundled with the Nova Lite Controller.



Pictured - Specs and expected performanced, Credit: EmuDeck team

Pricing starts around £277 for the EM1 and £512 for the EM2, although these are "Early Bird" prices so they will be higher at about £302 for the EM1 and £588 for the EM2 normally.

They're currently crowdfunding the effort on IndieGoGo. It's using a Flexible Goal, so they'll receive whatever funds are pledged rather than needing to hit a specific goal. This means they can produce as many as people pledge for.

On top of that, they're also planning a Docking Station, which you can use to bump up the power that will house an AMD Radeon 7600 Desktop card. They say the Dock will begin development once the campaign is finished.

Going by their timeline they provided the manufacturing would begin November with shipping planned for December 2024. While rather exciting and really fun to see more proper Linux-based hardware, it's worth noting this is still in the concept stage, and they have yet to prove themselves on hardware so it's on the pretty risky side.

Check it out on their new IndieGoGo page.