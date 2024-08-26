GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin getting an official Flatpak for Linux and Steam Deck

Emulation fans might like this! The GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin, is going to finally get an official package for Linux Desktop and Steam Deck.

This will come thanks to Flatpak and be available via Flathub. It's actually already available, but was originally done by the community. However, one of the Dolphin developers posted onto the GitHub page for the Flathub package about actually making it properly official.

As developer "OatmealDome" explained a few weeks ago:

For the past 8 years, the Dolphin project has chosen not to create any official builds for Linux, instead opting to relegate that task to the distributions. However, with the rise of the Steam Deck, we've observed significant user demand for an official Flatpak version of Dolphin. As this unofficial Flatpak is being used by many people already, we think that collaborating with you and making this Flatpak official would be the best way to approach this. Is this something that everyone is interested in doing?

The work towards it is ongoing, but it's looking very positive with the Dolphin project making code changes to prepare for it, and the GitHub repository for the Flathub package being moved over to their control. So soon, the Flathub page should switch over to note it's official.

Why is this important? Well, it's like downloading and installing anything; you have the peace of mind to know that not only is it safe but actually maintained by the original developers and supported.

Nice to see the Steam Deck continuing to have a positive impact for Linux users everywhere. Valve clearly made the right decision to support installing apps via Flatpak/Flathub.