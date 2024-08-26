Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin getting an official Flatpak for Linux and Steam Deck

Emulation fans might like this! The GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin, is going to finally get an official package for Linux Desktop and Steam Deck.

This will come thanks to Flatpak and be available via Flathub. It's actually already available, but was originally done by the community. However, one of the Dolphin developers posted onto the GitHub page for the Flathub package about actually making it properly official.

As developer "OatmealDome" explained a few weeks ago:

For the past 8 years, the Dolphin project has chosen not to create any official builds for Linux, instead opting to relegate that task to the distributions. However, with the rise of the Steam Deck, we've observed significant user demand for an official Flatpak version of Dolphin. As this unofficial Flatpak is being used by many people already, we think that collaborating with you and making this Flatpak official would be the best way to approach this. Is this something that everyone is interested in doing?

The work towards it is ongoing, but it's looking very positive with the Dolphin project making code changes to prepare for it, and the GitHub repository for the Flathub package being moved over to their control. So soon, the Flathub page should switch over to note it's official.

Why is this important? Well, it's like downloading and installing anything; you have the peace of mind to know that not only is it safe but actually maintained by the original developers and supported.

Nice to see the Steam Deck continuing to have a positive impact for Linux users everywhere. Valve clearly made the right decision to support installing apps via Flatpak/Flathub.

About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
9 comments

Linux_Rocks about 14 hours ago
RandomizedKirbyTree47 about 12 hours ago
The important part is that I can use the KDE Dolphin flatpak to view the directory structure of the Dolphin emulator flatpak.
StoneColdSpider about 6 hours ago
w00t!....

Dolphin is an awesome emulator and having the flatpak being official while not changing much of the experience for us..... It will be great for peoples peace of mind...... And soon there wont be any excuses for not trying out this absolutely fantastic emulator when the flatpak becomes official.......
DogsRNice about 3 hours ago
How easy would it be to switch to the new one if the old one quits being updated? Especially with steam shortcuts to run ISOs
pleasereadthemanual about 3 hours ago
Quoting: DogsRNiceHow easy would it be to switch to the new one if the old one quits being updated? Especially with steam shortcuts to run ISOs
Dolphin is just adopting the current package in an official capacity. Despite there being issues with the app name preventing verification, Flathub admins will manually verify it and allow them to keep the same app name, meaning no disruption to users.

They're also attempting to publish their own build artifacts directly to Flathub (doesn't matter much to users), but we'll see how that goes.
legluondunet 51 minutes ago
But...they still not provide Appimage for stable or nightly builds:
https://fr.dolphin-emu.org/download/

The latest Appimage available on Appimagehub is two years old:
https://www.appimagehub.com/p/1567651/

However, you can now find easily unofficial Dolphin Appimage.

For me it's not a problem because I know how to compile it.

But for basic users, Flatpak and Appimage is a must to have.

And it's pleasant to just download and launch a program, without having bother to compile it, even for a Linux user.

QuoteNice to see the Steam Deck continuing to have a positive impact for Linux users everywhere. Valve clearly made the right decision to support installing apps via Flatpak/Flathub.

Clearly! Developers have now standards on Linux (Flatpak, Proton) and they use it.


Last edited by legluondunet on 27 August 2024 at 6:40 am UTC
Adutchman 44 minutes ago
Quoting: legluondunetBut...they still not provide Appimage for stable or nightly builds:
https://fr.dolphin-emu.org/download/

The latest Appimage available on Appimagehub is two years old:
https://www.appimagehub.com/p/1567651/

However, you can now find easily unofficial Dolphin Appimage.

For me it's not a problem because I know how to compile it.

But for basic users, Flatpak and Appimage is a must to have.

And it's pleasant to just download and launch a program, without having bother to compile it, even for a Linux user.

QuoteNice to see the Steam Deck continuing to have a positive impact for Linux users everywhere. Valve clearly made the right decision to support installing apps via Flatpak/Flathub.

Clearly!

I'm sorry to break it to you, but I think in the eyes of most Appimage is a dead format. It had it's place but has been supplanted by Flatpak or even Snap in combination with native app stores and, in extreme cases, distrobox.
legluondunet 40 minutes ago
QuoteI'm sorry to break it to you, but I think in the eyes of most Appimage is a dead format. It had it's place but has been supplanted by Flatpak or even Snap in combination with native app stores and, in extreme cases, distrobox.

Dead format? All the emulators and others apps I use are available this days in Appimage format (and Flatpak too).
You still need a root password to install Flatpak applications, not with Appimage, that makes big difference.


Last edited by legluondunet on 27 August 2024 at 6:47 am UTC
Adutchman 35 minutes ago
Quoting: legluondunet
QuoteI'm sorry to break it to you, but I think in the eyes of most Appimage is a dead format. It had it's place but has been supplanted by Flatpak or even Snap in combination with native app stores and, in extreme cases, distrobox.

Dead format? All the emulators and others apps I use are available this days in Appimage format (and Flatpak too).
You still need a root password to install Flatpak applications, not with Appimage, that makes big difference.

Maybe for emulators then, outside those I haven't seen many people talk about/use them. It might also just be preference, since I really dislike managing Appimages and they are a pain to update. I don't mind having them install as root, as long as they run without it (except in cases like partition managers and such).
