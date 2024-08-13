Get a better look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the Developer Deep Dive

A proper Developer Deep Dive is now available for the delayed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and it's looking and sounding really promising.

GSC Game World might actually finally pull me into their world with this one, after I completely bounced off their older games in the series. The release is only a few months away (November 20th) so hopefully the extra time is going to be worth it.

What do we get from this Deep Dive? There's various interviews and behind-the-scenes of the development process, quite a bit of new footage that including the world overview, various locations, gameplay and cut-scenes and there's even a full video walkthrough of one of the story quests.



“We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience. These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more “unexpected anomalies” (or simply “bugs”, as you call them). We are always grateful for your ongoing support and understanding - it means the world to us. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself.” said Yevhen Grygorovych, Game Director at GSC Game World.

You can pre-order via:

GOG

Humble Store

Steam

After watching it, be sure to come back and comment your thoughts on it. I really hope this one works well with Valve's Proton for Linux desktop and Steam Deck fans.