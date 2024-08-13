Get a better look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the Developer Deep Dive

A proper Developer Deep Dive is now available for the delayed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and it's looking and sounding really promising.
GSC Game World might actually finally pull me into their world with this one, after I completely bounced off their older games in the series. The release is only a few months away (November 20th) so hopefully the extra time is going to be worth it.
What do we get from this Deep Dive? There's various interviews and behind-the-scenes of the development process, quite a bit of new footage that including the world overview, various locations, gameplay and cut-scenes and there's even a full video walkthrough of one of the story quests.
“We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience. These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more “unexpected anomalies” (or simply “bugs”, as you call them). We are always grateful for your ongoing support and understanding - it means the world to us. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself.” said Yevhen Grygorovych, Game Director at GSC Game World.
After watching it, be sure to come back and comment your thoughts on it. I really hope this one works well with Valve's Proton for Linux desktop and Steam Deck fans.
For proton support, it should be good. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl has a platinum rating on protondb, so that's at least good news.
I don't think any previous game rating matters, they're all old and this is properly next-gen, completely different games.
Quoting: Liam DaweThe funny thing for me, is I never felt like I got decent performance out of the other games when they were released, then by the time I'd upgraded my computer to be able to play them, I had forgotten to go back and play them. They looked awesome from what little I'd played back in the day though.Quoting: JarmerI too bounced off the earlier game(s), but they always have such a rabid fanbase. I am keeping my eye on this one and will definitely give it a try when it comes out.I don't think any previous game rating matters, they're all old and this is properly next-gen, completely different games.
Then again, I do that with a lot of games... Like I have 11 hours in Doom 2016, but still haven't beaten it because I load it up for a few minutes, kill some demons, then quit again.
