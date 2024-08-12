Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

I tried the demo of Super reaKtor and it really fried my brain

By - | Views: 5,307

Super reaKtor is a unique bullet hell where you absorb various orbs using your laser beam, and while the idea is great it really did annihilate my brain.

The developer, SuperSAZ Studio, just put up a demo on Steam (with Linux support) and this has to be one of the most interesting versions of a bullet hell I've seen for some time. I gave it a brief highlight a month ago, curious with how it would actually feel and now I've had the chance to play, I love it — but wow is it surprisingly difficult to get to grips with.

Here you're not only trying to avoid various things flying around a small map, but you're also trying to absorb all the green orbs flying around, using what can only be described as a laser-infused pong paddle. This laser can be spun around in a 360 degree motion, and you can move it all the way around the map while making it bigger and smaller. It's pretty simple mechanically, but the speed of it plus needing to avoid and collect things makes it really quite a challenge to your brain and fingers to not get destroyed.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Really clever idea and certainly worth a go. If you love some good tunes and fast retro bullet-hell action, you're probably going to really enjoy it. For arcade high-score chasers, it's a dream.

Check out the demo on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Arcade, Bullet Hell, Demo, Indie Game, Steam, Upcoming | Apps: Super reaKtor
2 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
No comments yet!

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc