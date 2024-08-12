I tried the demo of Super reaKtor and it really fried my brain

Super reaKtor is a unique bullet hell where you absorb various orbs using your laser beam, and while the idea is great it really did annihilate my brain.

The developer, SuperSAZ Studio, just put up a demo on Steam (with Linux support) and this has to be one of the most interesting versions of a bullet hell I've seen for some time. I gave it a brief highlight a month ago, curious with how it would actually feel and now I've had the chance to play, I love it — but wow is it surprisingly difficult to get to grips with.

Here you're not only trying to avoid various things flying around a small map, but you're also trying to absorb all the green orbs flying around, using what can only be described as a laser-infused pong paddle. This laser can be spun around in a 360 degree motion, and you can move it all the way around the map while making it bigger and smaller. It's pretty simple mechanically, but the speed of it plus needing to avoid and collect things makes it really quite a challenge to your brain and fingers to not get destroyed.

Really clever idea and certainly worth a go. If you love some good tunes and fast retro bullet-hell action, you're probably going to really enjoy it. For arcade high-score chasers, it's a dream.

Check out the demo on Steam.