Linux system performance optimizer GameMode v1.8.2 out now fixing hybrid CPU core pinning

Started off by porting studio Feral Interactive, the Linux system performance optimization tool GameMode v1.8.2 is out now.

More about it: GameMode is a daemon/lib combo for Linux that allows games to request a set of optimisations be temporarily applied to the host OS and/or a game process. GameMode was designed primarily as a stop-gap solution to problems with the Intel and AMD CPU powersave or ondemand governors, but is now host to a range of optimisation features and configurations.

The main changes from this release include:

Fix idle inhibitor closing bus connection too early (#466).

Fix hybrid CPU core pinning (#455).

Fix unreadable process maps in gamemodelist (#463).

Fixed crash if dbus is not accesible (#458).

Various bugfixes and improvements to documentation.

What can GameMode actually do? According to the GitHub optimizations you can use include changes for:

CPU governor.

I/O priority.

Process niceness.

Kernel scheduler ( SCHED_ISO ).

). Screensaver inhibiting.

GPU performance mode (NVIDIA and AMD), GPU overclocking (NVIDIA).

CPU core pinning or parking.

Custom scripts.