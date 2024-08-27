Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Microsoft donates the Mono Project to the Wine team

By - | Views: 36,874

Well, this is surprising isn't it? Microsoft are handing over the Mono Project to the Wine developers with a thank you note.

What is it? Mono is a software platform designed to allow developers to easily create cross platform applications. It is an open source implementation of Microsoft's .NET Framework based on the ECMA standards for C# and the Common Language Runtime.

Posted on the Mono website, along with a GitHub post, Microsoft's Jeff Schwartz announced:

The Mono Project (mono/mono) (‘original mono’) has been an important part of the .NET ecosystem since it was launched in 2001. Microsoft became the steward of the Mono Project when it acquired Xamarin in 2016.

The last major release of the Mono Project was in July 2019, with minor patch releases since that time. The last patch release was February 2024.

We are happy to announce that the WineHQ organization will be taking over as the stewards of the Mono Project upstream at wine-mono / Mono · GitLab (winehq.org). Source code in existing mono/mono and other repos will remain available, although repos may be archived. Binaries will remain available for up to four years.

Microsoft maintains a modern fork of Mono runtime in the dotnet/runtime repo and has been progressively moving workloads to that fork. That work is now complete, and we recommend that active Mono users and maintainers of Mono-based app frameworks migrate to .NET which includes work from this fork.

We want to recognize that the Mono Project was the first .NET implementation on Android, iOS, Linux, and other operating systems. The Mono Project was a trailblazer for the .NET platform across many operating systems. It helped make cross-platform .NET a reality and enabled .NET in many new places and we appreciate the work of those who came before us.

Thank you to all the Mono developers!

Not only have Microsoft done a seemingly pretty good thing here, their acknowledgement of the Wine team and their work is also really nice to see.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Microsoft, Misc, Open Source, Wine
21 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
26 comments
Page: 1/3»
  Go to:

DryPapHmrBro about 15 hours ago
View PC info
HUGE w for the FOSS community
Nateman1000 about 15 hours ago
View PC info
This feels like a dream. Microsoft trusting an important project to none other than WINE?!?!?
Shmerl about 15 hours ago
View PC info
That's cool and a good move for Microsoft.

How will Wine handle it, will they pull in changes from .NET's fork back into Mono?
Klaas about 15 hours ago
Quoting: Nateman1000Microsoft trusting an important project to none other than WINE?!?!?
On the other hand he makes it very clear that it is outdated and everyone should switch to their modern fork. So yeah…
Mountain Man about 15 hours ago
View PC info
So Microsoft is 100% open sourcing the code with no strings attached? No "Gotcha!" waiting to be unleashed at some point in the future? I'm naturally suspicious of anything coming out of Redmond. It's not in their nature to be altruistic.
pb about 15 hours ago
Quoting: Mountain ManSo Microsoft is 100% open sourcing the code with no strings attached?

It was always open source. They just bought the company who created* and maintained, it, moved the devs over to their own fork and closed down the original, graciously allowing the wine team to maintain their own fork of the old code, as if they needed a permission, lol. It's a good PR move (also for Wine, mind you) but nothing else.

(*) actually it seems it changed hands a few times, I confused Ximian with Xamarin


Last edited by pb on 27 August 2024 at 6:51 pm UTC
Pengling about 15 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
The only thought I'm left with is "What are they about to do that this would be intended to deflect?".
Aeder about 14 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: Klaas
Quoting: Nateman1000Microsoft trusting an important project to none other than WINE?!?!?
On the other hand he makes it very clear that it is outdated and everyone should switch to their modern fork. So yeah…

Yup. It sounds a lot like "let's get rid of old useless code we would have otherwise unceremoniously discarded by offloading it onto the FOSS community".

That way it sounds like they are being good and donating, instead of having to announce its closure and making it sound like being acquired killed the project.


Last edited by Aeder on 27 August 2024 at 7:12 pm UTC
elmapul about 14 hours ago
View PC info
now give those developers some money and we are speaking...
sarmad about 13 hours ago
View PC info
Is the Mono project still needed now that .NET itself supports Linux?
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc