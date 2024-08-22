Proton 9.0-3 now in testing to bring more game compatibility to Steam Deck / Linux

Valve have begun the next round of testing for a new main version of Proton, the compatibility layer to run Windows games on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. Announced on the same day as Proton's 6th anniversary!

The current list of changes is tentative, and may go through adjustments based on testing before the final release of Proton 9.0-3. Additionally, everything listed has been in either Proton Experimental or Proton Hotfix first and so this is rolling it out to the stable version of Proton.

Here's all that's changed:

Now playable: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (desktop only) Ball at Work: The Ultimate Speedrun Platformer! Banyu Lintar Angin Dinner with an Owl Farlight 84 Flatout 3 KinitoPET Owl Observatory Demo Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition Super Sword of Convallaria Syberia THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII STEAM EDITION To Pixelia Demo Unity of Command II Zaccaria Pinball





Pictured - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Fixed 9.0 regressions: Alan Wake's American Nightmare's DLC is playable again. Battlefield 1 is no longer failing to launch with Nvidia GPUs. Bionic Commando is playable again. Controllers work again in Sonic Forces. GRID Autosport and GRID 2 are playable again. Noita mods no longer fail to update. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide no longer freezes randomly when processing shaders for the cache.

Improved language support for Guild Wars 2.

Enable controller support in the launchers of Fallout 3 (standard and GOTY edition) via Xalia.

Fixed cutscene playback in Iragon games.

Fixed Yakuza Kiwami not working on certain setups.

Added support for D3D12 in OpenXR.

Fixed AVPro playback in VRChat.

Fixed video quality of live streamed episodes in Quantum Break.

Fixed artifacts in Yakuza 4 Remastered opening video.

Improved support for workshop levels in Zeepkist.

Improved loading time of Arcanum.

Fixed Aimlabs having broken News section.

Fixed RAID: World War II randomly hanging on start.

Fixed Strip Fighter ZERO not starting on some setups.

Fixed Undecember not being playable after a recent game update.

Fixed missing cursor in IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition.

Fixed a crash in Starfield: Creation Kit.

Fixed text not being displayed during the installation of EA Desktop launcher.

Fixed "Customize Setup" not working during EA Launcher installation.

Fixed Halo Infinite rendering using a weird resolution on a Steam Deck.

Improved microphone support in Squad.

Fixed License Agreement not displaying correctly in Romance of the Three Kingdoms [JP].

Fixed FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE displaying white screen on launch on Steam Deck OLED.

Fixed microphone not working with Helldivers 2 after a recent game update.

Fixed freezes in Dinogen Online.

Fixed Dinogen Online crashing randomly on start.

Fixed SCP Secret Laboratory crashing after a recent game update.

Fixed Burnout Paradise Remastered crashing when an input video device is plugged in.

Improved memory usage of Burnout Paradise Remastered and lowered the chances of crashing.

Fixed font rendering in Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.

Fixed Knowledge, or know Lady crashing about 10 minutes after launch.

Fixed Once Human crashing when trying to join a server or opening the EULA on fresh Proton prefixes.

Fixed Ubisoft Connect requiring a manual log in with a new prefix with Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (some other games may still suffer from that similarly as on Windows with a clean Ubisoft Connect install).

Fixed The Finals not being playable after a recent game update.

Fixed garbled videos in The Finals.

Fixed video playback in Spirit Hunter: NG.

Improved memory usage when playing videos in 32bit games.

Fixed font rendering in Shady Brook - A Dark Mystery Text Adventure.

Fixed Steam Deck users being forced to use MTL145 nickname in Project Kunai.

Fixed connecting with Unreal Insights to games running under Proton.

Added a warning that appears in Proton Log for systems that have low file descriptor limit (e.g. non-systemd distributions).

Fixed video playback in One Finger Death Punch.

Fixed Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit crashing when reaching first boss.

Updated Wine Mono to 9.2.0.

Updated vkd3d-proton to v2.13-64-g47840a4bb614.

Updated dxvk to v2.4-26-g02d8fa593b45.

Updated dxvk-nvapi to v0.7.1-19-gbd542144518d.

How to test? Find Proton 9 in your Steam Library, go into the Properties and opt into the release-candidate beta branch.

See more in the GitHub post. Valve are only looking for bugs to be reported if they're new in Proton 9.0-3.

Did this fix something you've been waiting on? Or is there something specific you're hoping to see solved soon? Let me know in the comments.