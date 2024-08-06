Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Save a town from paranormal infestation in the point and click adventure The founders of [redacted]

By - | Views: 8,453

Love your point and click adventures? Here's a fresh one for you! The founders of [redacted] from Relatively Painless Games looks like a great addition to your gaming library.

You play as Ines, a 19-year-old (yes, she's older now!) aspiring writer. Hoping to find peace and inspiration for her second novel, she's about to spend a few weeks in [redacted], her uncle Lee's hometown. On her arrival she finds a mysteriously empty town, and her book-writing plans are derailed as she is recruited to save [redacted] from a paranormal infestation.

This is actually the fourth in a series of adventures, although completely standalone so you don't need to have played any others.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

The developer emailed this in and mentioned "Not only is the game available for Linux, it was fully developed on Linux and I even convinced the artist to install Linux on their laptop, so a good chunk of the art was done on Linux too!". Nice to see even more game developers using Linux to make games!

Features:

  • Standalone story: knowledge of the previous games not required!
  • Gorgeous pixel-art graphics, with pixel-perfect scaling.
  • Ghosts! Witches! Inept public officials! This game has it all!
  • Immersive and dynamic original soundtrack.
  • Logical puzzles with solutions that make sense™.
  • Built-in hint system.
  • Native Linux version works great on the Steam Deck.
  • Touch controls allowing the web version to be played on phones and tablets.
  • 1-2 hours of playtime.

You can check it out on the itch.io page.

Check out their others games too: Uncle Lee strikes again, Once upon a Möbius strip, and Not enough time. They all have Linux versions.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Adventure, Free Game, Indie Game, Itch.io, New Release, Pixel Graphics
10 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
3 comments

dpanter a day ago
View PC info
  • Mega Supporter
I don't know how they do it, these wizard devs.
The game comes as a 23 MB AppImage using the Love 2D engine and ran perfectly fine in Siduction. Even has integer scaling option in the settings and touch screen support, the previous games are also free and they all have web versions if you don't want to install anything. I recommend using the quite nice itch.io launcher, the games are just a few clicks away!

Indie devs man, they deliver value "triple A" can't even dream of.
grahfgames a day ago
View PC info
I'm amazed at this LOVE 2D game - will have to check out the source code to see how they created it. I always wanted to try and create a point and click game in Love2D. And not only that but they implemented FMOD into it as well.. truly a piece of wonderful indie gaming art.
ShabbyX a day ago
View PC info
Would be real nice to release it on Steam too, just for the convenience
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc