Save a town from paranormal infestation in the point and click adventure The founders of [redacted]

Love your point and click adventures? Here's a fresh one for you! The founders of [redacted] from Relatively Painless Games looks like a great addition to your gaming library.

You play as Ines, a 19-year-old (yes, she's older now!) aspiring writer. Hoping to find peace and inspiration for her second novel, she's about to spend a few weeks in [redacted], her uncle Lee's hometown. On her arrival she finds a mysteriously empty town, and her book-writing plans are derailed as she is recruited to save [redacted] from a paranormal infestation.

This is actually the fourth in a series of adventures, although completely standalone so you don't need to have played any others.

The developer emailed this in and mentioned "Not only is the game available for Linux, it was fully developed on Linux and I even convinced the artist to install Linux on their laptop, so a good chunk of the art was done on Linux too!". Nice to see even more game developers using Linux to make games!

Features:

Standalone story: knowledge of the previous games not required!

Gorgeous pixel-art graphics, with pixel-perfect scaling.

Ghosts! Witches! Inept public officials! This game has it all!

Immersive and dynamic original soundtrack.

Logical puzzles with solutions that make sense™.

Built-in hint system.

Native Linux version works great on the Steam Deck.

Touch controls allowing the web version to be played on phones and tablets.

1-2 hours of playtime.

You can check it out on the itch.io page.

Check out their others games too: Uncle Lee strikes again, Once upon a Möbius strip, and Not enough time. They all have Linux versions.