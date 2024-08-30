Selaco hits 70,000 copies sold with a big update live and sale now on

Altered Orbit Studios have done well with Selaco. They just announced some stats, along with a brand new update and a sale live now. See also: my original thoughts on the Early Access release.
From the announcement they've now hit 70,000 sales with an overall Very Positive rating on Steam from 2,500 players. Pretty great for their first game! To celebrate it's 20% off until September 6 at 6PM UTC, plus their "most significant patch to date" is up now.
The main update highlights include:
- Lots of Quality of Life improvements, including backpack reloading, 'Last Weapon' button and more.
- Added Smart Ammo Pickups.
- Adjustable difficulty during a campaign.
- Improvements to immersion.
- Reworked Mutator menu with 3 new mutators.
- AI Improvements.
- Stagger Rework.
- Weapon and enemy balance changes.
- Further improved level design.
- Vastly improved soundscape with more ambient noises, reworked sound effects, and more.
- Rain reworks.
- Fan Art Kit.
Reading through it properly, they really have done quite a lot! To the point that it probably already feels like a much better game (I haven't had time to re-test yet). Really looking forward to jumping back in with the vast array of improvements, seems like a lot of things people have been asking for.
What's coming next sounds equally as exciting with the randomizer mode that has "gotten a little out of hand and has become a much bigger project than originally intended". Plus, more story content to come too which will be great to see it continue.
Selaco has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified. You can buy it on Steam.
My favourite pastime is to smash or walk through all the windows in each level! Currently, I have some stupid amount of hours playtime and am on the Starlight Green level. Highly recommended.
- Multiplayer
- I'm fine with a female protagonist but things felt a little to rated "PG". Games from that genre from Y2k 2000 were like Serious Sam -- where big ( )( ) harpies and kamakazi bomber men would attack you and ambush you like you were playing in a arcade and shoving quarters in the machine to keep playing.
Other games like System Shock were basically a warning as to the dangers of AI and Eugenics -- in an effort to craft the perfect lifeform, accidents happen and the space station and ship are lost. Ironically the flood from Halo 1 was very similar, and Half Life 1 had overlap as well too.
And then there's Duke Nukem -- quick quip badass. A modern day (at the time) Indiana Jones of what boys wanted to be -- successful, confident, irresistible to hot college girls.
Star Wars -- Han Solo -- same thing, Rouge, Badass, Confident, Smuggler -- and the kids wanted to be the fastest and play with light sabers because they were cool.
I need to play more, but living during a time of such a intense cancel culture with political correctness the main character feels bland and uninteresting -- even Samus Aran was a chick pretending to be a dude with big Sxy ( )( ) breka out of the suit when you die. Jack from Chronicles of riddick -- same -- a tomboy that showed that female protagonists can be awesome -- Christmas Jones in 007 World Is Not Enough -- same thing.
Game is missing the salt and pepper, but I do believe that if they played their cards right they could join the ranks of Stardew Valley and Terraria. They'll definitely need to add multiplayer to do that and be willing to take some risks.
And if they do take those risks, the kids of today will think what we thought yesterday -- that when their looser parents complain about something that must make it cool and so they will just play it or like the forbidden thing harder.
QuoteI'm fine with a female protagonist but things felt a little to rated "PG". Games from that genre from Y2k 2000 were like Serious Sam -- where big ( )( ) harpies and kamakazi bomber men would attack you and ambush you like you were playing in a arcade
Game is missing the salt and pepper, but I do believe that if they played their cards right they could join the ranks of Stardew Valley and Terraria.
Do stardew Valley or Terraria have big ()() harpies?
You really don't need the levels of kitsch that the 90s games had. Each developer makes the game they want to make. Not the game YOU want to play.
Quoting: ElectricPrism- MultiplayerLive and kicking... everything must be/have multiplayer... First, properly finish main/single-player game, than can shoehorn other stuff (multiplayer, co-op, platforming, survival, battle royale, skins, NFT, etc), preferably, without messing-up latter.
Plenty examples of "extra features" adding addition figures to production cost not to sales number.
Quoting: mindedie[…]preferably, without messing-up latter.Did you mean ‘without messing up the former’? As in the ‘other stuff’ must not mess up the ‘main/single-player game’?
Quoting: ElectricPrismIf they play their cards right they could add a couple zeros to that 70k sales.
This may come as a complete shocker to you, but not every developer is desperate for money. We've already sold more units than expected just making the game that we want to make and sticking with our own vision.
If we were trying to make "the next big thing", we wouldn't have made a pixelated retro shooter with 'confusing' level design and enemy encounters that are extremely unforgiving. We also would have skipped early access entirely if money is all that were after. The game is certainly long enough where we could get away with that.
Multiplayer is not happening. Our audience isn't into that and every throwback shooter that tried multiplayer ended up being dead on arrival with a lot of wasted development time. And even when multiplayer does well, it doesn't take long until players move on.
Selaco is not meant to be for everyone and thats perfectly fine.
Last edited by Nexxtic on 31 August 2024 at 8:04 pm UTC
Quoting: ElectricPrismAnd if they do take those risks, the kids of today will think what we thought yesterday -- that when their looser parents complain about something that must make it cool and so they will just play it or like the forbidden thing harder.
You mean complaining like you are now about it not having enough tits in it? You're right, people should ignore your complaints and enjoy the game for what it is. This has nothing to do with cancel culture and everything to do with appealing to aspects of games people over 15 enjoy.
But in reality there's really only one viable response to your drivel. Ok boomer...
Quoting: NexxticMultiplayer is not happening. Our audience isn't into that and every throwback shooter that tried multiplayer ended up being dead on arrival with a lot of wasted development time. And even when multiplayer does well, it doesn't take long until players move on.
Glad to hear it and thank you for a wonderful game!
Personally, I don't mind the odd bit of multiplayer in Quake or Quake 2 but that's about as far as I go these days. I prefer single-player gaming generally, which is handy as I do not have as much free time as I used to!
Quoting: NexxticWe've already sold more units than expected just making the game that we want to make and sticking with our own vision.
Since you're here, I'll repeat what I've said in the comments for every article about Selaco (of which there have been plenty, because we're very interested in the game): I'm really looking forward to this coming out of Early Access (since I don't buy Early Access games), when I'll buy the game at full price (because Linux is natively supported), and I'll play it on my Deck (yay, green tick!).
Good luck with the remainder of the game's development and release.
This may come as a complete shocker to you, but not every developer is desperate for money. We've already sold more units than expected just making the game that we want to make and sticking with our own vision.
If we were trying to make "the next big thing", we wouldn't have made a pixelated retro shooter with 'confusing' level design and enemy encounters that are extremely unforgiving. We also would have skipped early access entirely if money is all that were after. The game is certainly long enough where we could get away with that.
Multiplayer is not happening. Our audience isn't into that and every throwback shooter that tried multiplayer ended up being dead on arrival with a lot of wasted development time. And even when multiplayer does well, it doesn't take long until players move on.
Selaco is not meant to be for everyone and thats perfectly fine.
I wish there was a way to give you multiple likes!!!
As a kid from the 90's, I can say I'd rather have something more like this than some of the junk we got back then!
