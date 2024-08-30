Selaco hits 70,000 copies sold with a big update live and sale now on

Altered Orbit Studios have done well with Selaco. They just announced some stats, along with a brand new update and a sale live now. See also: my original thoughts on the Early Access release.

From the announcement they've now hit 70,000 sales with an overall Very Positive rating on Steam from 2,500 players. Pretty great for their first game! To celebrate it's 20% off until September 6 at 6PM UTC, plus their "most significant patch to date" is up now.

The main update highlights include:

Lots of Quality of Life improvements, including backpack reloading, 'Last Weapon' button and more.

Added Smart Ammo Pickups.

Adjustable difficulty during a campaign.

Improvements to immersion.

Reworked Mutator menu with 3 new mutators.

AI Improvements.

Stagger Rework.

Weapon and enemy balance changes.

Further improved level design.

Vastly improved soundscape with more ambient noises, reworked sound effects, and more.

Rain reworks.

Fan Art Kit.

Reading through it properly, they really have done quite a lot! To the point that it probably already feels like a much better game (I haven't had time to re-test yet). Really looking forward to jumping back in with the vast array of improvements, seems like a lot of things people have been asking for.

What's coming next sounds equally as exciting with the randomizer mode that has "gotten a little out of hand and has become a much bigger project than originally intended". Plus, more story content to come too which will be great to see it continue.

Selaco has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified. You can buy it on Steam.