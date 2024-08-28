Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Squad tactics heist RPG Cyber Knights: Flashpoint gets double the content and a big sale

By - | Views: 9,244

Trese Brothers have kept up their ridiculous rate of updating Cyber Knights: Flashpoint during Early Access, steadily turning it into of of the best squad tactics RPGs.

What is it? A modern tactical RPG that blends elements of XCOM and similar games, with a big splash of Cyberpunk themes.

Just announced is the "MAGNITUDE x2" update they said has effectively doubled the content available in the game, for the second time. This update has added in 2 new maps, 2 new objectives types and a total of 10 new map/objective combinations. The new mission types sound fun with one seeing you fight off a siege, and another sees you hunt down special items.

The developers said now their procedural generation system has been boosted again to give more variety, they will be going back to make some more hand-crafted missions over the next couple of months. Nice to see it will have a decent mixture.

If that wasn't enough they dropped another update (#132!) that added in a few new types of enemies, some of which use full-auto attacks that sound pretty menacing. Enemy scaling has been improved to keep it challenging, variety of enemy spawn combinations was improved and some bug fixes. With these updates together, it sounds like Cyber Knights: Flashpoint should have a pretty wide variety in everything now.

It has Native Linux support and is rated Steam Deck Playable. Well worth a look.

You can buy it on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Early Access, Native Linux, Indie Game, RPG, Steam, Turn-based strategy | Apps: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint
4 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
1 comment

Jarmer 2 days ago
View PC info
Their pace of development is just wild. I don't know how they do it. For short bursts I can understand, but they seem to be able to maintain long term insane dev progress just constantly. I wonder if they have ever done behind the scenes on their workflows or environments or etc.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc