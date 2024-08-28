Squad tactics heist RPG Cyber Knights: Flashpoint gets double the content and a big sale

Trese Brothers have kept up their ridiculous rate of updating Cyber Knights: Flashpoint during Early Access, steadily turning it into of of the best squad tactics RPGs.

What is it? A modern tactical RPG that blends elements of XCOM and similar games, with a big splash of Cyberpunk themes.

Just announced is the "MAGNITUDE x2" update they said has effectively doubled the content available in the game, for the second time. This update has added in 2 new maps, 2 new objectives types and a total of 10 new map/objective combinations. The new mission types sound fun with one seeing you fight off a siege, and another sees you hunt down special items.

The developers said now their procedural generation system has been boosted again to give more variety, they will be going back to make some more hand-crafted missions over the next couple of months. Nice to see it will have a decent mixture.

If that wasn't enough they dropped another update (#132!) that added in a few new types of enemies, some of which use full-auto attacks that sound pretty menacing. Enemy scaling has been improved to keep it challenging, variety of enemy spawn combinations was improved and some bug fixes. With these updates together, it sounds like Cyber Knights: Flashpoint should have a pretty wide variety in everything now.

It has Native Linux support and is rated Steam Deck Playable. Well worth a look.

You can buy it on Steam.