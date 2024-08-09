Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena re-implementation OpenTESArena gets a graphics code overhaul

By - | Views: 13,699

Seems like this project is coming along nicely, and I do very much love seeing classics get revived with open source game engine re-implementations. OpenTESArena for The Elder Scrolls: Arena has a new release out.

It's still considered "pre-alpha" with proper gameplay to come later, but worth keeping an eye on, because projects like this can end up doing some amazing things (just look at OpenMW for Morrowind!). This is the first release since 2021!

Speaking about the OpenTESArena 0.15.0 release the developer said: "This release overhauls the graphics code to more closely match the look of the original game. The renderer now also uses meshes, shaders, and draw calls normally found in an OpenGL or Vulkan engine.

Overall FPS is below average due to draw calls not being batched yet and the rasterizer being relatively unoptimized (it was very challenging to reliably coax all compilers to output good assembly, so there is still room for improvement). One optimization of interest however is the addition of a voxel quadtree for efficiently testing visibility to the camera."

Check out their showcase video:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

New features in this release:

  • New 3D software renderer:
    • Closely matches original game's 256 color lighting (special thanks to @Carmina16).
  • Improved Arena data files detection (now checks default C: Steam install on Windows).
  • Added exclusive fullscreen option.
  • Added tall pixel correction option.
  • Initial work on player attributes (@gazorpo).
  • Improved screenshot saving.
  • Minor change to player movement to match original game.
  • ARM64 macOS support.
  • Replaced debug collision option with ghost mode that allows flying.
  • Replaced DebugFast build config with ReleaseGenericNoLTO.
  • Removed time scale option.

See more about it on the GitHub page.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: New Release, Open Source, Reimplementation, Retro, RPG
11 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
5 comments

d10sfan 3 days ago
View PC info
This is also supported on luxtorpeda if you have the game on steam.
TheRiddick 2 days ago
View PC info
It's kind of crazy that these games (and df) had a bigger game world then ANYTHING that got released from anyone in decades afterward.
legluondunet a day ago
View PC info
I just tested latest binary available on their Github page, I have no sound/music.
hardpenguin about 5 hours ago
View PC info
Rooting for this project! OpenMW and DFUnity both made playing Morrowind and Daggerfall much more playable and enjoyable, we need this for Arena.
hardpenguin about 5 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: TheRiddickIt's kind of crazy that these games (and df) had a bigger game world then ANYTHING that got released from anyone in decades afterward.
On the upside open game worlds got more detailed instead. Quality trumps quantity ☺️.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc