Two Point Museum announced from the devs of Two Point Hospital / Two Point Campus

Two Point Studios are back with another quirky building and management sim. Following up on the successful releases of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus the next in the series is Two Point Museum.

Sounds like quite a fun one this. It's not just the usual building and management but with expeditions you get to send your experts on too. There's also a new world-map system to allow you to venture far and wide to undiscovered areas in your quest to find unusual relics in various styles and rarity types to decorate your museum.

As you unearth strange exhibits, the endless star scoring system encourages you to tweak the layout of your museum depending on what you discover. You’ll need to revisit your old collections, showcase your new finds and change your strategy as you push your mega-museum towards becoming Two Point County’s star attraction.

From what I've seen it will have Native Linux support once again.

You can wishlist / follow on Steam.