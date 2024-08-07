World of Goo 2 is out now with Native Linux support

One of the original greats from the original indie games boom has returned, World of Goo 2 from 2DBOY and Tomorrow Corporation is now available.
While it's exclusive to the Epic Store when it comes to launchers, you can also buy it with Native Linux support DRM-free directly from their website. So no launcher at all is needed for it.
As for why it's an Epic Exclusive they said this: "World of Goo 2 would not exist if Epic had not helped us fund the game! We were able to hire artists and engineers for multiple years to help us build the biggest game we've ever made. We're grateful for this! You've likely seen similar arrangements with other games, and I imagine ours is comparable."
Check out the latest trailer:
Direct Link
Also, I once again love seeing that the YouTuber trailer notes in the description "Video edited with Kdenlive on Linux Mint.".
More about it:
Discover realistic, flowing, viscous liquid. Route its flow like a river, convert it into Goo Balls, extinguish fires, and solve puzzles.
WHAT STRANGE NEW CREATURES!
Discover new species of Goo: Jelly Goo, Liquid Launchers, Growing Goo, Shrinking Goo, Explosive Goo, and more. All with mysterious new properties.
IT SOUNDS LIKE…
World of Goo 2 has dozens of new musical tracks in a beautiful and haunting new soundtrack.
WELCOME TO…
A thrilling new story to explore over the course of 5 new chapters, bursting with over 60 new levels, each featuring additional challenges.
YOU ARE NOT ALONE...
A powerful company has re-branded as an environmentally friendly, sustainable, green, clean, Goo processing non-profit.Help them collect as much Goo as possible. But what do they really want? Explore a new story spanning hundreds of thousands of years and watch the world change.
LET’S SEE WHAT HAPPENS THIS TIME.
Be careful! The world is beautiful, but it is dangerous. Guide as many Goo Balls into the exit pipe of each area as you can. ...but what's on the other end of the pipe?
Check it out on the World of Goo 2 website.
QuoteVideo edited with Kdenlive on Linux MintI sadly had to switch to Lightworks because both the Arch Linux package and the Flatpak are broken.
But I'm pretty happy with Lightworks. I just bought my lifetime Pro License and everything, so now seems like a good time to switch.
As for World of Goo...still need to play the first one.
I once tried to install it and the list of dependencies was so long that I left it. Now I edit my incidental video with Shotcut.
Quoting: EikeWho tries it before I buys it? ;)
I bought it, the Linux version is an AppImage and it works perfectly. Purchase goes through the Humble Store which is convenient.
The game itself feels very familiar, in a good way, same gameplay but there are some interesting new species of Goo. It feels more difficult than I remember the first one being but levels are skippable if you just want to push ahead.
Last edited by poke86 on 7 August 2024 at 12:15 pm UTC
Cool!
I remember the first one as difficult enough already. Besides that, all I remember is having lots of fun, so even no new stuff would probably be enough for me. :)
Quoting: poke86the Linux version is an AppImage andit does not work out-of-the-box on Gentoo, because the AppImage does not contain all dependencies - the one thing that the AppImage format promises to solve.
So, what does one need to get the game to run on Gentoo?
The AppImage would need the outdated sys-fs/fuse version (slot 2 - luckily it can be installed at the same time as the up-to-date version). However, installing that will just lead to a different error message, this time about libcurl-gnutls, which is not bundled in the AppImage, though it should be.
In order to get the game to run, I had to first unpack the appimage (there is a command line switch for that), and then create a symlink in the game folder from libcurl-gnutls.so.i-forgot-the-version to /usr/lib64/libcurl.so.that-same-version. Then, launching the game with LD_LIBRARY_PATH="./" set (so that it finds the symlinked lib) finally gets it to run.
My conclusion from this is that AppImage does not make the dependency situation better. If at all, it makes it more annoying.
Quoting: soulsourceMy conclusion from this is that AppImage does not make the dependency situation better. If at all, it makes it more annoying.Yes! And adding an addition layer of obfuscation adds an additional step when fixing things.
Quoting: soulsourceit does not work out-of-the-box on Gentoo, because the AppImage does not contain all dependencies - the one thing that the AppImage format promises to solve.To be fair, that's "unclean build environment" rather than an Appimage issue per se - they could have included all the libraries they needed, but didn't. Still an annoying end result, either way.
Personally, I'll be waiting till it comes to Steam.
Quoting: soulsourceit does not work out-of-the-box on Gentoo, because the AppImage does not contain all dependencies
Have you reached out to the devs about this? They should fix this.
Last edited by poke86 on 7 August 2024 at 1:18 pm UTC
Considering it also comes with the Windows version, it probably would've been easier for you to just run it through Wine (I'm joking. Don't recompile me).
