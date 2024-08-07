Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

World of Goo 2 is out now with Native Linux support

By - | Views: 11,664

One of the original greats from the original indie games boom has returned, World of Goo 2 from 2DBOY and Tomorrow Corporation is now available.

While it's exclusive to the Epic Store when it comes to launchers, you can also buy it with Native Linux support DRM-free directly from their website. So no launcher at all is needed for it.

As for why it's an Epic Exclusive they said this: "World of Goo 2 would not exist if Epic had not helped us fund the game! We were able to hire artists and engineers for multiple years to help us build the biggest game we've ever made. We're grateful for this! You've likely seen similar arrangements with other games, and I imagine ours is comparable."

Check out the latest trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Also, I once again love seeing that the YouTuber trailer notes in the description "Video edited with Kdenlive on Linux Mint.".

More about it:

Discover realistic, flowing, viscous liquid. Route its flow like a river, convert it into Goo Balls, extinguish fires, and solve puzzles.

WHAT STRANGE NEW CREATURES!
Discover new species of Goo: Jelly Goo, Liquid Launchers, Growing Goo, Shrinking Goo, Explosive Goo, and more. All with mysterious new properties.

IT SOUNDS LIKE…
World of Goo 2 has dozens of new musical tracks in a beautiful and haunting new soundtrack.

WELCOME TO…
A thrilling new story to explore over the course of 5 new chapters, bursting with over 60 new levels, each featuring additional challenges.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE...
A powerful company has re-branded as an environmentally friendly, sustainable, green, clean, Goo processing non-profit.Help them collect as much Goo as possible. But what do they really want? Explore a new story spanning hundreds of thousands of years and watch the world change.

LET’S SEE WHAT HAPPENS THIS TIME.
Be careful! The world is beautiful, but it is dangerous. Guide as many Goo Balls into the exit pipe of each area as you can. ...but what's on the other end of the pipe?

Check it out on the World of Goo 2 website.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, DRM-Free, Indie Game, New Release, Puzzle
16 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
22 comments
Page: 1/3»
  Go to:

pleasereadthemanual a day ago
View PC info
QuoteVideo edited with Kdenlive on Linux Mint
I sadly had to switch to Lightworks because both the Arch Linux package and the Flatpak are broken.

But I'm pretty happy with Lightworks. I just bought my lifetime Pro License and everything, so now seems like a good time to switch.

As for World of Goo...still need to play the first one.
Ehvis a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: pleasereadthemanual
QuoteVideo edited with Kdenlive on Linux Mint
I sadly had to switch to Lightworks because both the Arch Linux package and the Flatpak are broken.

But I'm pretty happy with Lightworks. I just bought my lifetime Pro License and everything, so now seems like a good time to switch.

I once tried to install it and the list of dependencies was so long that I left it. Now I edit my incidental video with Shotcut.
Eike a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Who tries it before I buys it? ;)
poke86 a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: EikeWho tries it before I buys it? ;)

I bought it, the Linux version is an AppImage and it works perfectly. Purchase goes through the Humble Store which is convenient.

The game itself feels very familiar, in a good way, same gameplay but there are some interesting new species of Goo. It feels more difficult than I remember the first one being but levels are skippable if you just want to push ahead.


Last edited by poke86 on 7 August 2024 at 12:15 pm UTC
Eike a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: poke86
Quoting: EikeWho tries it before I buys it? ;)

I bought it, the Linux version is an AppImage and it works perfectly. Purchase goes through the Humble Store which is convenient.

The game itself feels very familiar, in a good way, same gameplay but there are some interesting new species of Goo. It feels more difficult than I remember the first one being but levels are skippable if you just want to push ahead.

Cool!

I remember the first one as difficult enough already. Besides that, all I remember is having lots of fun, so even no new stuff would probably be enough for me. :)
soulsource a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: poke86the Linux version is an AppImage and
it does not work out-of-the-box on Gentoo, because the AppImage does not contain all dependencies - the one thing that the AppImage format promises to solve.

So, what does one need to get the game to run on Gentoo?
The AppImage would need the outdated sys-fs/fuse version (slot 2 - luckily it can be installed at the same time as the up-to-date version). However, installing that will just lead to a different error message, this time about libcurl-gnutls, which is not bundled in the AppImage, though it should be.

In order to get the game to run, I had to first unpack the appimage (there is a command line switch for that), and then create a symlink in the game folder from libcurl-gnutls.so.i-forgot-the-version to /usr/lib64/libcurl.so.that-same-version. Then, launching the game with LD_LIBRARY_PATH="./" set (so that it finds the symlinked lib) finally gets it to run.

My conclusion from this is that AppImage does not make the dependency situation better. If at all, it makes it more annoying.
Klaas a day ago
Quoting: soulsourceMy conclusion from this is that AppImage does not make the dependency situation better. If at all, it makes it more annoying.
Yes! And adding an addition layer of obfuscation adds an additional step when fixing things.
CatKiller a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: soulsourceit does not work out-of-the-box on Gentoo, because the AppImage does not contain all dependencies - the one thing that the AppImage format promises to solve.
To be fair, that's "unclean build environment" rather than an Appimage issue per se - they could have included all the libraries they needed, but didn't. Still an annoying end result, either way.

Personally, I'll be waiting till it comes to Steam.
poke86 a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: soulsourceit does not work out-of-the-box on Gentoo, because the AppImage does not contain all dependencies

Have you reached out to the devs about this? They should fix this.


Last edited by poke86 on 7 August 2024 at 1:18 pm UTC
melkemind a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: soulsource
Quoting: poke86the Linux version is an AppImage and
it does not work out-of-the-box on Gentoo, because the AppImage does not contain all dependencies - the one thing that the AppImage format promises to solve.

So, what does one need to get the game to run on Gentoo?
The AppImage would need the outdated sys-fs/fuse version (slot 2 - luckily it can be installed at the same time as the up-to-date version). However, installing that will just lead to a different error message, this time about libcurl-gnutls, which is not bundled in the AppImage, though it should be.

In order to get the game to run, I had to first unpack the appimage (there is a command line switch for that), and then create a symlink in the game folder from libcurl-gnutls.so.i-forgot-the-version to /usr/lib64/libcurl.so.that-same-version. Then, launching the game with LD_LIBRARY_PATH="./" set (so that it finds the symlinked lib) finally gets it to run.

My conclusion from this is that AppImage does not make the dependency situation better. If at all, it makes it more annoying.

Considering it also comes with the Windows version, it probably would've been easier for you to just run it through Wine (I'm joking. Don't recompile me).
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc