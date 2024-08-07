World of Goo 2 is out now with Native Linux support

One of the original greats from the original indie games boom has returned, World of Goo 2 from 2DBOY and Tomorrow Corporation is now available.

While it's exclusive to the Epic Store when it comes to launchers, you can also buy it with Native Linux support DRM-free directly from their website. So no launcher at all is needed for it.

As for why it's an Epic Exclusive they said this: "World of Goo 2 would not exist if Epic had not helped us fund the game! We were able to hire artists and engineers for multiple years to help us build the biggest game we've ever made. We're grateful for this! You've likely seen similar arrangements with other games, and I imagine ours is comparable."

Check out the latest trailer:

Also, I once again love seeing that the YouTuber trailer notes in the description "Video edited with Kdenlive on Linux Mint.".

More about it:

Discover realistic, flowing, viscous liquid. Route its flow like a river, convert it into Goo Balls, extinguish fires, and solve puzzles. WHAT STRANGE NEW CREATURES!

Discover new species of Goo: Jelly Goo, Liquid Launchers, Growing Goo, Shrinking Goo, Explosive Goo, and more. All with mysterious new properties. IT SOUNDS LIKE…

World of Goo 2 has dozens of new musical tracks in a beautiful and haunting new soundtrack. WELCOME TO…

A thrilling new story to explore over the course of 5 new chapters, bursting with over 60 new levels, each featuring additional challenges. YOU ARE NOT ALONE...

A powerful company has re-branded as an environmentally friendly, sustainable, green, clean, Goo processing non-profit.Help them collect as much Goo as possible. But what do they really want? Explore a new story spanning hundreds of thousands of years and watch the world change. LET’S SEE WHAT HAPPENS THIS TIME.

Be careful! The world is beautiful, but it is dangerous. Guide as many Goo Balls into the exit pipe of each area as you can. ...but what's on the other end of the pipe?

Check it out on the World of Goo 2 website.