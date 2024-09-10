Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
Dance of Dragons is the latest major update for War Thunder

By -

A game I just love to sink hours into flying around in various planes and getting muddy in tanks, War Thunder has a new major update out now with Dance of Dragons. That grind though right? Sure does take forever.

What to expect from this latest update? You'll get numerous new vehicles, quality of life fixes and of course plenty of bug fixes too. Interestingly for this update one of the new planes (P-16) was made by two War Thunder players as part of their new "revenue share program" along with help from the Swiss Air Force Center in Dübendorf and the Swiss community.

No new location for this update but they did go back and update several existing locations and missions. Some sound tweaks like reduced distortion from ground crews, there's also a new muffled sound effect when a cockpit canopy is opened at high speeds to no longer give some players an advantage. You can now customize your tank sights and some big changes for helicopters. For helicopters there's a refined helicopter damage model, with the addition of avionic systems, weapons control, night vision devices, countermeasure systems and radar equipment modules.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

See the full changelog for the individual changes and additions.

You can play it free on Steam. It has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.

Tags: Native Linux, Steam Deck, Free Game, Online Multiplayer, Steam
2 Likes
8 comments

apemax 2 days ago
View PC info
This update also finally fixes the mouse cursor leaving the game window on Wayland issue, For me at least on Gnome/Arch. :)
Tuxee 2 days ago
View PC info
Quoting: apemaxThis update also finally fixes the mouse cursor leaving the game window on Wayland issue, For me at least on Gnome/Arch. :)

Whoa! Have to check that out. Always had to disable the second monitor prior to starting a match.
hardpenguin 2 days ago
View PC info
QuoteIt has Native Linux support
I still think it is nice they introduced this support quite early and stuck to it. I know there has been numerous issues with it over the years but still.
chr a day ago
View PC info
I'm still having a rare sunlight glare issue on my AMD setup. Though something similar-sounding was mentioned a couple of patches ago, so I suspect they fixed that on the newest Mesa, and I should finally stop procrastinating and update my old system.

The issue basically removes color and ups the whites on the game view, making distinguishing objects much harder. I haven't bothered doing anything because appears only roughly in 1/20 of the matches and lasts a minute in the absolute worst case.
Liam Dawe a day ago
View PC info
  • Admin
Quoting: chrI'm still having a rare sunlight glare issue on my AMD setup. Though something similar-sounding was mentioned a couple of patches ago, so I suspect they fixed that on the newest Mesa, and I should finally stop procrastinating and update my old system.

The issue basically removes color and ups the whites on the game view, making distinguishing objects much harder. I haven't bothered doing anything because appears only roughly in 1/20 of the matches and lasts a minute in the absolute worst case.
Huh weird, can't say I've ever seen that issue on AMD myself here.

Quoting: apemaxThis update also finally fixes the mouse cursor leaving the game window on Wayland issue, For me at least on Gnome/Arch. :)
I wonder if that's why sometimes it feels like my planes won't turn properly...
Tuxee a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: chrI'm still having a rare sunlight glare issue on my AMD setup. Though something similar-sounding was mentioned a couple of patches ago, so I suspect they fixed that on the newest Mesa, and I should finally stop procrastinating and update my old system.

The issue basically removes color and ups the whites on the game view, making distinguishing objects much harder. I haven't bothered doing anything because appears only roughly in 1/20 of the matches and lasts a minute in the absolute worst case.

It doesn't. I am on Mesa 24.2.2 and the issue - while becoming way less frequent - still exists. It's more like "brief flashes" every now and then, though very rarely it kinda "sticks".
chr about 16 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: Tuxee
Quoting: chrI'm still having a rare sunlight glare issue on my AMD setup. Though something similar-sounding was mentioned a couple of patches ago, so I suspect they fixed that on the newest Mesa, and I should finally stop procrastinating and update my old system.

The issue basically removes color and ups the whites on the game view, making distinguishing objects much harder. I haven't bothered doing anything because appears only roughly in 1/20 of the matches and lasts a minute in the absolute worst case.

It doesn't. I am on Mesa 24.2.2 and the issue - while becoming way less frequent - still exists. It's more like "brief flashes" every now and then, though very rarely it kinda "sticks".

Thank you for that insight! For the record I'm apparently on Mesa 23.2.1.

For others curious, hopefully this linked image displays it.


Last edited by chr on 11 September 2024 at 11:32 pm UTC
tuubi about 10 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: chrThank you for that insight! For the record I'm apparently on Mesa 23.2.1.
If you're on Kubuntu like your PC info says (or any Ubuntu derivative) and want the latest stable Mesa from a reliable source, I recommend kisak's Mesa PPA. I've used it for years without any problems on multiple systems.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kisak/kisak-mesa
sudo apt update
