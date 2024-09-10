Dance of Dragons is the latest major update for War Thunder

A game I just love to sink hours into flying around in various planes and getting muddy in tanks, War Thunder has a new major update out now with Dance of Dragons. That grind though right? Sure does take forever.

What to expect from this latest update? You'll get numerous new vehicles, quality of life fixes and of course plenty of bug fixes too. Interestingly for this update one of the new planes (P-16) was made by two War Thunder players as part of their new "revenue share program" along with help from the Swiss Air Force Center in Dübendorf and the Swiss community.

No new location for this update but they did go back and update several existing locations and missions. Some sound tweaks like reduced distortion from ground crews, there's also a new muffled sound effect when a cockpit canopy is opened at high speeds to no longer give some players an advantage. You can now customize your tank sights and some big changes for helicopters. For helicopters there's a refined helicopter damage model, with the addition of avionic systems, weapons control, night vision devices, countermeasure systems and radar equipment modules.

See the full changelog for the individual changes and additions.

You can play it free on Steam. It has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.