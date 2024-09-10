Elsie is a love letter to action-platformers with a roguelike twist that looks fantastic

Developed by Knight Shift Games with publishing by Playtonic Friends, Elsie is a fresh and very colourful looking love letter to action-platformers with a roguelike and it looks truly awesome. The release comes with Native Linux support. It should work great on Steam Deck too, with the developer previously giving away a Steam Deck too.

More about it: "Elsie is a neo-retro, hyperkinetic, rogue-like action platformer filled with procedurally generated levels and an army of robots to blast through. Get ready to dash, dive, and shoot your way through stages filled with dynamic enemies and intense boss fights, all while performing perfectly timed precision parrying. In this roguelike rollercoaster, you’ll die and die and die again, but always get back on your feet and back in the fight to embrace the chaos."

A nice cast of voice actors in this one too including Terry Farrell, which as a Star Trek fan was fun to find out. Check out the launch trailer below:

Features:

Adrenaline pumping platforming with a unique parry system.

Procedurally generated runs through neon-drenched pixel stages.

Endless synergies with dozens of weapons, skills and augments.

Tons of replayability with hours of content and daily challenges.

You can grab it on the Steam page.