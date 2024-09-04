Ember is a huge online tabletop RPG from the creators of Foundry Virtual Tabletop

Foundry Virtual Tabletop is a popular (and Linux-supported) modern online role-playing system and now the creators are working on a massive new game called Ember. Ember will use Foundry Virtual Tabletop, so it will work on Linux.

It sounds really ridiculously impressive too, a lot of which due to the work they've already done inside Foundry Virtual Tabletop. They've been working to build this up since 2022 and so the scope of it really is massive, complete with an original setting and a lengthy campaign.

What is it: "Ember is an online tabletop roleplaying game which is a hybrid between a tabletop RPG and a multiplayer digital game. It has all the elements of a traditional pen & paper RPG but is enhanced with features inspired by video games to create a compelling hybrid of dynamic gameplay and a classical foundation. It is a collaborative storytelling experience for a gamemaster and group of players. Ember has been made specifically to be played online in Foundry Virtual Tabletop and has a ton of additional features, systems, and mechanics to facilitate and enhance gameplay."

Highlights:

Epic main story with years of gameplay.

Colossal open world of over 25,000 hexes.

Elegant character creation process.

Over 80 interactive and animated area maps.

Vista system for visual storytelling.

Codex to chronicle your achievements.

Dynamic and cinematic audio engine.

Imaginative fantasy setting and sandbox.

Unique playable ancestries and cultures.

Solar, lunar, and seasonal calendar system.

Non-linear quests and consequential choices.

Token maker with infinite variation.

It's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, and has absolutely smashed the initial goal with a current funding level of around £142,367. Clearly, virtual tabletop RPG experiences are popular then.

See more about FoundryVTT on the official site.