Ember is a huge online tabletop RPG from the creators of Foundry Virtual Tabletop

By - | Views: 9,835

Foundry Virtual Tabletop is a popular (and Linux-supported) modern online role-playing system and now the creators are working on a massive new game called Ember. Ember will use Foundry Virtual Tabletop, so it will work on Linux.

It sounds really ridiculously impressive too, a lot of which due to the work they've already done inside Foundry Virtual Tabletop. They've been working to build this up since 2022 and so the scope of it really is massive, complete with an original setting and a lengthy campaign.

What is it: "Ember is an online tabletop roleplaying game which is a hybrid between a tabletop RPG and a multiplayer digital game. It has all the elements of a traditional pen & paper RPG but is enhanced with features inspired by video games to create a compelling hybrid of dynamic gameplay and a classical foundation. It is a collaborative storytelling experience for a gamemaster and group of players. Ember has been made specifically to be played online in Foundry Virtual Tabletop and has a ton of additional features, systems, and mechanics to facilitate and enhance gameplay."

Highlights:

  • Epic main story with years of gameplay.
  • Colossal open world of over 25,000 hexes.
  • Elegant character creation process.
  • Over 80 interactive and animated area maps.
  • Vista system for visual storytelling.
  • Codex to chronicle your achievements.
  • Dynamic and cinematic audio engine.
  • Imaginative fantasy setting and sandbox.
  • Unique playable ancestries and cultures.
  • Solar, lunar, and seasonal calendar system.
  • Non-linear quests and consequential choices.
  • Token maker with infinite variation.

It's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, and has absolutely smashed the initial goal with a current funding level of around £142,367. Clearly, virtual tabletop RPG experiences are popular then.

See more about FoundryVTT on the official site.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Crowdfunding, Indie Game, RPG, Upcoming
2 comments

Linux_Rocks a day ago
Purple Library Guy a day ago
It's weird. As a long time, die hard player of tabletop RPGs, who took to doing it over Zoom and stuff during Covid, this ought to be the kind of thing that makes me massively excited.
But it doesn't. I'm kind of "Did I ask anyone to fuck with my tabletop RPGs and add 'features' to them? No, I'm pretty sure I didn't. If you're going to do anything it should be to make it feel more like I'm still sitting around a table with my friends, not remind me of just how computerized the experience has become."

I'm sure plenty of people will genuinely like it. And I suspect quite a few other people will think they like it, or think they're supposed to like it, while vaguely wondering why they don't enjoy it like they used to.
