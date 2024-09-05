Get lost in a huge castle in the 2.5D metroidvania 'The Throne' on September 30

Coming with Native Linux support on September 30th is The Throne, a 2.5D styled metroidvania from BeByte. The developer already sent over a key to our Steam Curator, so I'll be taking a look shortly and will have more to say closer to release.

More about it: "The Throne is a medieval adventure in the purest metroidvania style, with 2.5D pixel art aesthetics, in which you will have to liberate the kingdom taken by the terrible orc leader Bodrak. Follow the hero Eder through the labyrinthine castle and thrilling landscapes in search of the key to the throne room. Will you be able to save the kingdom?"

Check out the trailer:

Highlights:

Navigate through intricate paths and dangerous traps set by orcs throughout all the game's areas. Test your skill and control to overcome all the obstacles that stand in your way. Each area is unique, and you will need to adapt your playstyle to each one.

Obtain powerful equipment from enemies. Farm repeatedly to acquire stronger weapons that will give you the power to defeat increasingly larger and more fearsome foes.

Recover Eder's magical equipment that will allow him to face the most terrible threats. The path becomes increasingly intricate, and your new abilities will open up routes you never imagined, revealing entirely new areas filled with content.

The castle is ancient and intricate, filled with labyrinthine passageways and dark dungeons that will give you the opportunity to explore and get to know every corner of each area in detail. Light your torch and arm yourself with courage.

Free the prisoners of the castle who will be hidden throughout the environment to obtain valuable rewards.

Calm reigned in the castle, devoid of its army to support an upcoming naval battle when Gabón, the legendary commander of the royal guard, betrays his own to let in the powerful and evil Bodrak. Together with his army of orcs, he manages to take the castle. Now it is only up to Eder to restore peace.

You can follow it on Steam.