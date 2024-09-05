You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page.
Get lost in a huge castle in the 2.5D metroidvania 'The Throne' on September 30

Coming with Native Linux support on September 30th is The Throne, a 2.5D styled metroidvania from BeByte. The developer already sent over a key to our Steam Curator, so I'll be taking a look shortly and will have more to say closer to release.

More about it: "The Throne is a medieval adventure in the purest metroidvania style, with 2.5D pixel art aesthetics, in which you will have to liberate the kingdom taken by the terrible orc leader Bodrak. Follow the hero Eder through the labyrinthine castle and thrilling landscapes in search of the key to the throne room. Will you be able to save the kingdom?"

Check out the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
Highlights:

  • Navigate through intricate paths and dangerous traps set by orcs throughout all the game's areas. Test your skill and control to overcome all the obstacles that stand in your way. Each area is unique, and you will need to adapt your playstyle to each one.
  • Obtain powerful equipment from enemies. Farm repeatedly to acquire stronger weapons that will give you the power to defeat increasingly larger and more fearsome foes.
  • Recover Eder's magical equipment that will allow him to face the most terrible threats. The path becomes increasingly intricate, and your new abilities will open up routes you never imagined, revealing entirely new areas filled with content.
  • The castle is ancient and intricate, filled with labyrinthine passageways and dark dungeons that will give you the opportunity to explore and get to know every corner of each area in detail. Light your torch and arm yourself with courage.
  • Free the prisoners of the castle who will be hidden throughout the environment to obtain valuable rewards.
  • Calm reigned in the castle, devoid of its army to support an upcoming naval battle when Gabón, the legendary commander of the royal guard, betrays his own to let in the powerful and evil Bodrak. Together with his army of orcs, he manages to take the castle. Now it is only up to Eder to restore peace.

You can follow it on Steam.

Tags: Native Linux, Action, Adventure, Indie Game, Metroidvania, Pixel Graphics, Steam, Upcoming
4 comments

Soulprayer a day ago
Looks interesting. Thx.
ToddL a day ago
I might think about this game since it's one of my favorite genres but the art style reminds me of those mobile games that you see on iOS and Android and it doesn't look like a Metroidvania from what's shown in the video.
no_information_here a day ago
I don't mind pixel art but the animations seem pretty jerky. I will wait to see what the finished product looks like.
fagnerln a day ago
Quoting: no_information_hereI don't mind pixel art but the animations seem pretty jerky. I will wait to see what the finished product looks like.

Yeah, I hated it. There's no "solution" to this problem, it's impossible to rotate or scale a pixel art without distortion, GBA had a lot of games that did the same.

If the game distort just a little and then return to scale, it's ok, but this game looks like it's always distorted.

I learned a lot when I tried to create games on Godot, pixel art is a lot harder than it looks. It was a cool experience.
