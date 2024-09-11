Horror point and click adventure Devil's Hideout is out now

Cosmic Void developers of Twilight Oracle, Blood Nova and The Corruption Within have released their latest point and click adventure with Devil's Hideout. The developers did a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, where they managed to raise €11,458 to finish it.
More about it: "Devil's Hideout is a fully-voiced horror point and click adventure. Lauren learns from a mystic that her young sister is still alive, with cultists staging her death. Traveling to the hospital where her sister received care, Lauren plunges headfirst into a nightmare. The world of Devil's Hideout is pure horror - narratively, aurally, and visually. Playing as Lauren, explore an abandoned hospital and a nearby town to find her young sister. Solve puzzles with the help of her friend Atticus, as you delve the insidious shadows of Devil's Hideout."
Check out the trailer:
Features:
- Immersive pixel art, saturated with horror.
- Fully voiced in English.
- Spine-chilling music and sound effects.
- Explore an abandoned town & hospital.
- First-person perspective.
- Point and click puzzles & item inventory.
- A tale of an older sister saving her younger sibling from evil.
- Devil cultists.
- Steam achievements!
Nice to see the point and clicking adventure genre is very much alive and well.
Available to buy on Steam with Native Linux support.
https://cosmicvoid.itch.io/devils-hideout
