Horror point and click adventure Devil's Hideout is out now

By -

Cosmic Void developers of Twilight Oracle, Blood Nova and The Corruption Within have released their latest point and click adventure with Devil's Hideout. The developers did a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, where they managed to raise €11,458 to finish it.

More about it: "Devil's Hideout is a fully-voiced horror point and click adventure. Lauren learns from a mystic that her young sister is still alive, with cultists staging her death. Traveling to the hospital where her sister received care, Lauren plunges headfirst into a nightmare. The world of Devil's Hideout is pure horror - narratively, aurally, and visually. Playing as Lauren, explore an abandoned hospital and a nearby town to find her young sister. Solve puzzles with the help of her friend Atticus, as you delve the insidious shadows of Devil's Hideout."

Check out the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Features:

  • Immersive pixel art, saturated with horror.
  • Fully voiced in English.
  • Spine-chilling music and sound effects.
  • Explore an abandoned town & hospital.
  • First-person perspective.
  • Point and click puzzles & item inventory.
  • A tale of an older sister saving her younger sibling from evil.
  • Devil cultists.
  • Steam achievements!

Nice to see the point and clicking adventure genre is very much alive and well.

Available to buy on Steam with Native Linux support.

PublicNuisance 2 days ago
It's also available on Itch.io for those that prefer:

https://cosmicvoid.itch.io/devils-hideout
grahfgames a day ago
I'm amazed at how prolific Cosmic Void is at making games, he churns one out every six months - truly impressive.
