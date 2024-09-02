Linux smashes another market share record for August 2024 on Statcounter

Another fresh month and so we have the latest operating system market share details from Statcounter, and it's another impressive showing for Linux from August 2024.

While the latest Steam Survey showed a dip (mainly due to China), Statcounter gives a much wider overall picture based on data from 1.5 million websites.

Here's how things have looked over the last year:

July 23 - 3.12%

August 23 - 3.18%

September 23 - 3.02%

October 23 - 2.92%

November 23 - 3.22%

December 23 - 3.82%

January 24 - 3.77%

February 24 - 4.03%

March 24 - 4.05%

April - 3.88%

May - 3.77%

June - 4.05%

July - 4.45%

August - 4.55%

What it looks like since 2009:

See more on Statcounter.

Always nice to see and hopefully it keeps up. It's just one measure of course, but they do have a pretty good sample size. It's not that surprising though. While Windows does still remain top on desktop, it wasn't going to last forever - especially with Microsoft pushing AI more, along with Linux becoming a really good platform for gaming over the last couple of years.