Linux smashes another market share record for August 2024 on Statcounter

Another fresh month and so we have the latest operating system market share details from Statcounter, and it's another impressive showing for Linux from August 2024.
While the latest Steam Survey showed a dip (mainly due to China), Statcounter gives a much wider overall picture based on data from 1.5 million websites.
Here's how things have looked over the last year:
- July 23 - 3.12%
- August 23 - 3.18%
- September 23 - 3.02%
- October 23 - 2.92%
- November 23 - 3.22%
- December 23 - 3.82%
- January 24 - 3.77%
- February 24 - 4.03%
- March 24 - 4.05%
- April - 3.88%
- May - 3.77%
- June - 4.05%
- July - 4.45%
- August - 4.55%
What it looks like since 2009:
Always nice to see and hopefully it keeps up. It's just one measure of course, but they do have a pretty good sample size. It's not that surprising though. While Windows does still remain top on desktop, it wasn't going to last forever - especially with Microsoft pushing AI more, along with Linux becoming a really good platform for gaming over the last couple of years.
Quoting: PyrateI wish there's better ways to run these statistics, as I know many people including myself either directly or indirectly use browser agent switchers. On Librewolf (what I use), everyone has a Windows user agent by default.
Maybe that's a good thing, if microsoft _thinks_ they are doing fine, they would continue whatever they are doing that is costing them their users :P
I wonder if there's anyone in this world actually "loving" that thing called Microsoft Windows
Ps. Why is ChromeOS not included in that percentage for Linux? ChromeOS is definitely Linux. ChromeOS uses the same core components, but the desktop parts are different.
Quoting: PyrateI wish there's better ways to run these statistics, as I know many people including myself either directly or indirectly use browser agent switchers. On Librewolf (what I use), everyone has a Windows user agent by default.I also use a windows user agent on all my computers and on the computers I installed in my family and friends, and for long (since ~2000) that's why linux is always underestimated on personal computers. Like Steam always asks me a report the ten minute I will be on my dual boot testing if the game that had trouble on my linux is due to OS, while I spend 90% of my (gaming) time on linux.
To get back to the news: As this increase is clearly due to Chineses:
What's happen in China so people are moving into linux that fast? End of windows XP or pirate licences? Some USA's laws on patriotic stuff? Political decision from China's government? Governmental changes in OS making this fast increase in Linux?
Do we know why?
Bundling with hardware is a solid strategy.
So the question is -- who and how do we pick up more hardware partners?
I talk to people in their 30s who are interested in Gaming Laptops. They are tired of Windows, especially after Crowdstrike.
I suggest System76, or Framework. For years I have had trouble finding gaming laptops with strong AMD graphics, I trust that has changed?
There is also a large demographic of people that intend to start using Linux but just haven't gotten around to it.
Their catalysts are things like Synology NAS and other homelab hardware.
Quoting: ElectricPrismFor years I have had trouble finding gaming laptops with strong AMD graphics, I trust that has changed?
No, not really... Laptops with dedicated AMD GPUs are still pretty rare, and there are no true high-end options, only mid-range options like the 7600M (roughly equivalent to RTX 4060 Laptop). This has been a problem for 10+ years now. At least we can find high-end laptops with AMD CPUs now, which also used to be nearly impossible.
The Zen 5 IGPs are pretty strong though (currently the best ones out there), but they can only match the performance of a desktop GTX 1060 6 GB in best-case scenarios.
