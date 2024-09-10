Mojang give an update on the future of Minecraft development

Minecraft is closing in on 15 years now, and so Mojang have given an update on where things stand and what their plans are for future development.

In the official blog post it was mentioned that they're going to completely change future update drops. Instead of doing one major update a year, they're moving to "a number of free game drops throughout the year" that will vary in size but give new content more frequently.

Not just that but they're also looking at some "long-term initiatives" to allow Minecraft to continue evolving long into the future. Which could be interesting once we know more about what they're cooking up.

The Minecraft Live event is also going to change, finally retiring the mob vote and instead "bring you something new". Additionally, there will now be two events a year instead of one so we can get more regular updates about what they're actually doing.

All seems pretty positive to me. Minecraft fans have long hated the mob vote because lots of good choices for new additions just get thrown away. And more regular updates will be great too, as Minecraft has traditionally had a really slow release cycle for even small changes.