Mojang give an update on the future of Minecraft development

Minecraft is closing in on 15 years now, and so Mojang have given an update on where things stand and what their plans are for future development.
In the official blog post it was mentioned that they're going to completely change future update drops. Instead of doing one major update a year, they're moving to "a number of free game drops throughout the year" that will vary in size but give new content more frequently.
Not just that but they're also looking at some "long-term initiatives" to allow Minecraft to continue evolving long into the future. Which could be interesting once we know more about what they're cooking up.
The Minecraft Live event is also going to change, finally retiring the mob vote and instead "bring you something new". Additionally, there will now be two events a year instead of one so we can get more regular updates about what they're actually doing.
All seems pretty positive to me. Minecraft fans have long hated the mob vote because lots of good choices for new additions just get thrown away. And more regular updates will be great too, as Minecraft has traditionally had a really slow release cycle for even small changes.
Imagine the same hell being unleashed on Java edition making modders to have to race head by head with Minecraft often releases. This way I'll have to spend more time helping my nephew setting up his controllers by using Controlify mods because of his small hands(can't play on mouse+keyboard).
Sad they come with this bullshit to make Minecraft Java players life even more miserable.
Quoting: nwildnerI see a lot of Mod/Plugin breaking in Minecraft Java then. On Bedrock for the poor peasants that still use Windows, Microsoft is already doing some tricks to avoid function mapping making mods breaking on purpose after each release.
Imagine the same hell being unleashed on Java edition making modders to have to race head by head with Minecraft often releases. This way I'll have to spend more time helping my nephew setting up his controllers by using Controlify mods because of his small hands(can't play on mouse+keyboard).
Sad they come with this bullshit to make Minecraft Java players life even more miserable.
Have you tried using Steam input instead? It allows to play any game with controller even if that only supports mouse and keyboard. It's how i play minecraft on Steam deck without any mods. There's tons of preset controller configs already available that map controller buttons to keyboard or you can make your own
Quoting: StellaHave you tried using Steam input instead? It allows to play any game with controller even if that only supports mouse and keyboard. It's how i play minecraft on Steam deck without any mods. There's tons of preset controller configs already available that map controller buttons to keyboard or you can make your own
It's clunky and it misses most of the features or it needs loads of optimizations on mappings(mouse acceleration for example).
Controlify provides a better in-game experience like, aligning the cursor to the middle of an inventory slot so, you don't have a "free mouse" hovering around when trying to craft stuff or organize your items. These and other are just a tip of the iceberg on features that are in-game that are not good enough for just using Steam controller mapping.
That is huge when we are talking about 7y old kids playing, with no mouse ability whatsoever. And this is something that could break more often if Microsoft decides to release updates in a faster pace.
------------------------------
Playing bedrock is also not an option since I'm always on Linux, and my wife uses macOS and we have to play together with him.
------------------------------
Even on the Steam Deck, when I'm playing it on chill mode(harvesting, dealing with animals, base building), I use the PrismLauncher flatpak + Minecraft + Controlify because it has some nice goodies for the Deck controller as well.
The frequent updates are going to upend things a bit I imagine. Even the more popular mods take several months to catch up, and I hardly know anyone who plays pure vanilla. But I'm sure we'll adapt somehow... or add it to the list of things to complain about. lol
It's only a matter of WHEN not IF they revamp the inventory... right? Right?! =,)
Last edited by grace_art on 10 September 2024 at 6:57 pm UTC
Last edited by Pengling on 10 September 2024 at 4:31 pm UTC
Quoting: nwildnerThat is huge when we are talking about 7y old kids playing, with no mouse ability whatsoever. And this is something that could break more often if Microsoft decides to release updates in a faster pace.
You might want to get your nephew a really small mouse and keyboard instead - not being able to use both at 7y seems like a serious impediment at school.
Quoting: PikoloQuoting: nwildnerThat is huge when we are talking about 7y old kids playing, with no mouse ability whatsoever. And this is something that could break more often if Microsoft decides to release updates in a faster pace.
You might want to get your nephew a really small mouse and keyboard instead - not being able to use both at 7y seems like a serious impediment at school.
Schools give kids ipads now
Quoting: nwildnerI see a lot of Mod/Plugin breaking in Minecraft Java then. On Bedrock for the poor peasants that still use Windows, Microsoft is already doing some tricks to avoid function mapping making mods breaking on purpose after each release.
Imagine the same hell being unleashed on Java edition making modders to have to race head by head with Minecraft often releases. This way I'll have to spend more time helping my nephew setting up his controllers by using Controlify mods because of his small hands(can't play on mouse+keyboard).
Sad they come with this bullshit to make Minecraft Java players life even more miserable.
If only they had made a proper modding api like they said they would in like 2013
See more from me