Square Enix invests in Playtron for their Linux-based PlaytronOS - first Alpha out now

By - | Views: 28,115

Playtron are quietly building up their Linux-based PlaytronOS behind the scenes, and not only have they released their first Alpha but they've pulled in another investor too.

As a reminder: PlaytronOS was announced back in March, with a plan to bring their Fedora Silverblue based Linux system to as many devices as possible. They're not a hardware company though, think of them more like a vendor making a specialised version of Linux to ship to OEMs. Unlike SteamOS from Valve they are working on direct integrations with not just Steam but also GOG, Epic Games and other platforms directly inside the system. The first hardware that will be actually using it is the SuiPlay0x1, a strange looking and sounding web3 / blockchain handheld.

Just announced via a press release shared with me today, Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd., have invested in the company. This is in addition to Samsung Next, Polychain Capital, Alumni Ventures, Mysten Labs and others that previously invested in them.

From the press release:

"Square Enix’s investment in Playtron underscores its commitment to driving innovation and enhancing player experiences and access," said Hideaki Uehara, General Manager, Investment & Business Development of Square Enix. "This collaboration aims to leverage Playtron’s"GameOS" to expand distribution of Square Enix’s portfolio of beloved franchises and explore new creative possibilities that are only possible when harnessing the full power of an operating system."

Playtron’s CEO, Kirt McMaster, added, “We are thrilled to join forces with such a legendary games publisher as Square Enix. The PC we know is morphing into new forms that require a purpose built OS for gaming that meets the demands of powerful new gaming hardware such as handhelds and new players who have grown up in a mobile 1st world with much more sophisticated UX sensibilities. This investment will accelerate the development and deployment of GameOS and create new experiences for players around the globe.”

Additionally, the first Alpha version of PlaytronOS has now been released for those of you who wish to test and give feedback. So far they note it has been tested across the AYANEO 2, ASUS ROG Ally, GPD Win 4 (2023), Lenovo Legion Go, Valve Steam Deck LCD and Valve Steam Deck OLED.

One of their developers kindly shared a bunch of screenshots of it in action (click to enlarge):

A lot of what they do is open source, but seemingly not all of it. In their FAQ they noted: "At first, only the operating system code will be open source. We have plans to open source more and release API documentation to allow developers in the community to contribute and build their solutions using Playtron.". They will also still have the anti-cheat problem that SteamOS has but they do say they're "working with interested partners to enable anti-cheat services".

Still early days, but it's looking pretty promising. The real test will be getting more known vendors to use it once it's further along in development.

See more about Playtron on the website. The first Alpha of PlaytronOS can be downloaded here.

38 comments
based a day ago
View PC info
Squenix investing in them is a bad omen for em, lol, not something they should boast about :p

"The company that sold off their franchises for NFTs now invest in them...uhhh..."


Last edited by based on 3 September 2024 at 10:29 am UTC
jordicoma a day ago
View PC info
"Does Playtron run Linux games?
Currently, PlaytronOS only runs Windows games using Wine. Native Linux games will be supported in the future."

If it doesn't play linux games, I don't need it.
Arehandoro a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
I like the concept of linking accounts and the games from the stores showing natively in the OS, but not sure I trust this project yet.
mr-victory a day ago
View PC info
Steam integration is interesting. If they are running Steam games without Steam maybe I could use their software on my PC to shave off a few hundred MBs of RAM.
Also no Linux native is pathetic. Ironically Wine can run Linux native programs. https://stackoverflow.com/questions/6004070/execute-shell-commands-from-program-running-in-wine
EDIT: Luke Short, creator of WinesapOS has "creator of PlaytronOS" in his GitHub bio. https://github.com/LukeShortCloud


Last edited by mr-victory on 3 September 2024 at 11:23 am UTC
PoliticsOfStarving a day ago
View PC info
So they’ve customised Silverblue to not be able to play native Linux games?

Feels like a super weird move to remove gaming features that already exist for your gaming OS.
ahoneybun a day ago
View PC info
Now hold up...

SteamOS:

- Compatible with Steam only
- Locked to the Valveverse

Now those are two completely incorrect statements. I already don't like the company.
tpau a day ago
View PC info
I would say the "locked to valve" is a simplification for "using anything else isn't as straightforward as using steam". Other stores require decky loader to do it and still aren't as well integrated into the GUI as steam is.
Playtron makes this look a lot better.
Mountain Man a day ago
View PC info
I was going to say that more companies embracing Linux is a good thing, but in this case, I'm not so sure. A Linux distro that doesn't run native Linux games is absurd.
Jarmer a day ago
View PC info
I agree with everyone else here. This "company" reeks of scammy behavior, and being associated with nonsense "web3" crap just hammers that home.

Stay away. Stay as far away as possible. Nothing good will ever come of this.
pleasereadthemanual a day ago
View PC info
The only thing I'm hoping to come out of this is some sort of anti-cheat solution/agreement that will translate over to desktop Linux being able to play more multiplayer games, but I'm not holding my breath.
