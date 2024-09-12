STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor gets Denuvo DRM removed, plus performance improvements

Good news for DRM haters. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor has been liberated as of the latest update which also thankfully continues improving the performance too.

I've actually held off on playing it through fully myself due to how bad the initial release was, so maybe I'll be jumping back in to get it done now too. That's the problem with games that are pushed out too soon, of which we've seen a shocking lot of lately, there's so many other games coming out that you can easily move onto.

Respawn / EA announced Patch 9 today which notes very clearly "Denuvo DRM has been removed". Plus these other changes:

Performance Improvements: Framerate improvements for various hardware configurations.

Fixes for several sources of framerate hitching for smoother gameplay.

Ray Tracing has been optimized for CPU usage and should now scale better for high-end GPUs.

Fixes for performance related to using a mouse as gameplay input. Quality of Life: The “Optimizing Game Files” screen has been optimized and can now see speed increases from multiple CPU cores.

Mouse and keyboard functionality has been improved across a variety of menu screens, including the first time user screens, title menu, game menu, and workbench. Bug Fixes: Fixed collision issue where players could fall through elevators at low framerates.

Fix for a conversation-related crash when walking away from NPC characters.

Fix for various, intermittent crashes.

So if you've been holding off, it truly sounds like this is the absolute best time to grab it. Unless you're waiting on a sale that is, in which case fair enough.

Available to buy from Steam.