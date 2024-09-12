Don't want to see articles from a certain category? When logged in, go to your User Settings and adjust your feed in the Content Preferences section where you can block tags!
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor gets Denuvo DRM removed, plus performance improvements

By -

Good news for DRM haters. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor has been liberated as of the latest update which also thankfully continues improving the performance too.

I've actually held off on playing it through fully myself due to how bad the initial release was, so maybe I'll be jumping back in to get it done now too. That's the problem with games that are pushed out too soon, of which we've seen a shocking lot of lately, there's so many other games coming out that you can easily move onto.

Respawn / EA announced Patch 9 today which notes very clearly "Denuvo DRM has been removed". Plus these other changes:

Performance Improvements:

  • Framerate improvements for various hardware configurations.
  • Fixes for several sources of framerate hitching for smoother gameplay.
  • Ray Tracing has been optimized for CPU usage and should now scale better for high-end GPUs.
  • Fixes for performance related to using a mouse as gameplay input.

Quality of Life:

  • The “Optimizing Game Files” screen has been optimized and can now see speed increases from multiple CPU cores.
  • Mouse and keyboard functionality has been improved across a variety of menu screens, including the first time user screens, title menu, game menu, and workbench.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed collision issue where players could fall through elevators at low framerates.
  • Fix for a conversation-related crash when walking away from NPC characters.
  • Fix for various, intermittent crashes.

So if you've been holding off, it truly sounds like this is the absolute best time to grab it. Unless you're waiting on a sale that is, in which case fair enough.

Available to buy from Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Steam Play, Action, Adventure, DRM, Electronic Arts, Steam
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
9 comments

CatKiller about 5 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
QuoteThe “Optimizing Game Files” screen has been optimized
That tickles me.
Termy about 5 hours ago
View PC info
Now they just have to remove their BS extra Launcher and i might actually buy it ^^
ExpandingMan about 4 hours ago
View PC info
This is a nice surprise. I loved this game just like it's predecessor (a rare return to peak Star Wars) but, despite a fairly competent release, EA was mostly MIA when it came to the kind of usual post launch patches and tuning that pretty much all games should get.
mr_MADAFAKA about 4 hours ago
Denuvo removed? Performance improvements? How convenient.
tfk about 3 hours ago
View PC info
Sorry EA, you're still on my ignore list.
pb about 3 hours ago
So I'm a hater now?
scaine 1 hour ago
View PC info
  • Contributing Editor
  • Mega Supporter
Quoting: mr_MADAFAKADenuvo removed? Performance improvements? How convenient.
Just a mad coincidence, I'm sure.
Sakuretsu 25 minutes ago
View PC info
Quoting: mr_MADAFAKADenuvo removed? Performance improvements? How convenient.
Are you trying to imply that Denuvo would ever contribute to performance issues!?

You... You... Conspiracist!
ElectricPrism 25 minutes ago
View PC info
Imagine having to pay a full time developer to "keep fixing the DRM" -- what a waste of money.

Also nobody tell them that piracy is a service problem. IIRC some rando street dweller uttered those words once, nvm it was billionaire Gabe Newell. (Is it cool to like billionaires again? and ok to praise people for their hard work and success? Because I'm gonna do it anyways.)

--

In the sidebar I see:

1. Incorporates 3rd-party DRM: EA online activation and EA app software installation and background use required.
2. Requires 3rd-Party Account: EA Account
3. Requires agreement to a 3rd-party EULA -- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ EULA
4. EA Play subscription requires acceptance of -- EA Play Terms

Yeah no. Remember this?

Quotehttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/disney-wrongful-death-lawsuit-jeffrey-piccolo-b2597268.html

Disney has claimed a husband cannot sue the company over his wife’s wrongful death because he signed up for a trial of the Disney+ streaming service.

Jeffrey Piccolo is suing the entertainment giant for $50,000 (£38,900) after his wife died from a severe allergic reaction after eating at a restaurant in Disney Springs, Florida, in October 2023.

--

Removing DRM is a step in the right direction -- but this is EA we are talking about -- I fully expect this to be 1 step forward 2 steps back. Color me shocked if they prove me wrong.

No I don't want to join your "platform" to buy and play a product. My machine doesn't need to be contaminated with nefarious suswarez.
