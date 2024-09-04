SteamFork is yet another Linux distribution aiming to be a SteamOS-like for handhelds

Attack of the clones! Well, sort of anyway. We have Bazzite, ChimeraOS, HoloISO and now SteamFork as well. There's so much choice to get Linux on your handhelds.

Much like traditional Linux distributions aimed at the desktop where there's hundreds of different versions, the same is beginning to happen for those targeting handheld gaming PCs now too.

So why another? Well, SteamFork "is intended to be as close to 1:1 compatible with upstream SteamOS as possible" while making changes to expand the hardware support. So it's not trying to add in tons of extras like Bazzite for example.

As the developer explained when sending it in:

It's a SteamOS based distribution that is intended to be as close to 1:1 compatible with upstream SteamOS as possible while making changes to support a wider range of hardware. It originated as a fork of HoloISO but it has been majorly overhauled to eliminate things like post-copy operations (as much as possible), introduce our own signed package repositories, add an automated release process, and provide many bug fixes and refinements. The focus has largely been on handheld gaming consoles, but it's in use on a variety of AMD based mini PCs as well.

Features:

Full SteamOS UI/UX, including desktop mode.

Minimal changes to SteamOS to preserve upstream compatibility.

Power management optimizations ported from JustEnoughLinuxOS.

Improved fan curves on supported devices.

RGB off by default, will flash on low battery (on supported devices).

Supports booting from removable media such as usb drives and micro sd cards (64GB minimum).

See more on the website.