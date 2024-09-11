You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Stellaris: Cosmic Storms and the free 3.13 'Vela' update out now

By -

Developed in collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, the new Stellaris: Cosmic Storms expansion and free 3.13 'Vela' update are out now.

With this new expansion you'll find new types of space storms that will begin to randomly spawn a few years into a game. They have a cool-down and there's a hard limit on how many can spawn during the early, mid and late game but these can be configured during the pre-game setup. However, since you can also now spawn your own storms they will happen regardless.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

DLC highlights:

  • 8 New Space Storms.
  • Storm Chasers Origin.
  • 3 New Civics:
    • Planetscapers.
    • Astrometeorology​.
    • Storm Devotion​.
  • Galactic Weather Control Ascension Perk.
  • Weather Forecasting Map Mode.
  • Two new Precursor narratives, with two new Relics​.
  • Events, Anomalies, and Archaeology Sites​.
  • Storm-related technologies, Edicts, and Galactic community resolutions.

The free update had various bug fixes and improvements like changes to planetary resource deposits. Instead of giving access to Crystal Mines, Gas Extraction Wells, and Mote Harvesting Traps they now increase the number of mining districts available on the planet and, after researching the technology to extract the relevant resource, add a small amount of resource production to miners on that planet. Additionally Penal Colonies now reduce crime across your empire while giving access to unique Prison Industrial Districts, while Thrall Worlds give access to the Battle Thrall District to give armies additional XP, and Battle Thrall jobs will increase the damage your armies do.

Cosmic Storms is available for €12.99 / $12.99 / £10.99 or as part of the Stellaris Season 08 DLC pass.

Stellaris has Native Linux support and you can buy it from:

Fanatical

GOG

Humble Store

Steam

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, DLC, GOG, New Release, Paradox Interactive, Steam, Strategy | Apps: Stellaris
4 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
2 comments

Purple Library Guy a day ago
The thing about Battle Thralls made me realize something slightly odd about Stellaris: General weapon, shield and armour technology have no impact on ground combat. Like, in good old MOO II, if your troops are using titanium for their armour, and mine are rocking neutronium, mine are going to be doing some floor-wiping. Or if I've got Class I shields and you've got Class VII shields, I have a problem. Things are slightly different with weapons--in theory my race could develop only ship weapons and never research any infantry weapons--but the weapons technologies are there.

In Stellaris, big beasts are immune to gamma ray lasers. There's a little bit of army improvement but it's extremely abstract and gives the impression of being about better training and organization rather than physical tech; aside from that, stone age troops appear to be exactly equivalent to armies with hyperadvanced technology. The only other ways to make tough armies are
--make them robots
--make them genetic monsters
--make them psionic
--find gigantic native life on some planet to fight for you

It doesn't matter much to me because I don't care much about ground combat. Sometimes you need to do it, and then you make a bunch of armies and whatever. But it is a bit weird and why didn't I ever notice before?
Philadelphus a day ago
View PC info
Battle Thralls! And we can already make Fallow Slaves with the Global Pacifier colossus. Maybe it's time for an Ur-Quan run…

That change to how planetary resource deposits works sounds goods, once I finally untangled it. And now I kinda want to make a storm-chaser civilization, set all the storm limits to max, and watch the galactic chaos unfold.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc