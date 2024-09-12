Don't want to see articles from a certain category? When logged in, go to your User Settings and adjust your feed in the Content Preferences section where you can block tags!
With some really intense fights, action-adventure Veil of Shadows is out now

By -

Veil of Shadows from Imponix Game Studio is out today, bringing with it an action-adventure with some gorgeous pixel-art. It has full Native Linux support and there's also a demo available.

More about it: "Sirene wakes up in a forest with few memories of how she ended up there. Her journey begins by trying to understand what is happening to her and soon having to fight for her survival. Help Sirene understand what is going on and escape this agony."

The idea of the game is that you're collecting fragments of your memory. Each piece you get slowly brings it all together towards the finale where you will uncover the truth of your strange appearance in the forest. Yes, I know, the whole protagonist with amnesia thing again but it's quite a good one. With combat inspired by the classics mechanically, you get a bit of freedom in how you tackle all the fights due to ability upgrades and game-changing perks too.

Check out the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
You can buy it on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
