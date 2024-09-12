With some really intense fights, action-adventure Veil of Shadows is out now

Veil of Shadows from Imponix Game Studio is out today, bringing with it an action-adventure with some gorgeous pixel-art. It has full Native Linux support and there's also a demo available.

More about it: "Sirene wakes up in a forest with few memories of how she ended up there. Her journey begins by trying to understand what is happening to her and soon having to fight for her survival. Help Sirene understand what is going on and escape this agony."

The idea of the game is that you're collecting fragments of your memory. Each piece you get slowly brings it all together towards the finale where you will uncover the truth of your strange appearance in the forest. Yes, I know, the whole protagonist with amnesia thing again but it's quite a good one. With combat inspired by the classics mechanically, you get a bit of freedom in how you tackle all the fights due to ability upgrades and game-changing perks too.

Check out the trailer:

You can buy it on Steam.