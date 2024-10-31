Every article tag can be clicked to get a list of all articles in that category. Every article tag also has an RSS feed! You can customize an RSS feed too!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Epic roguelike Caves of Qud now has a proper tutorial

By -

Gearing up for the final 1.0 release on December 5, the sci-fi fantasy epic roguelike Caves of Qud now has a proper tutorial released.

You still have to wait for the 1.0 release for the end of the main story though, but at least now you can jump right in and get a proper good idea of what to do. I suggest you do too, because it's a fantastic game that is at times completely absurd in what you can do and what your character can become.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

I've gone through and tested the tutorial, and it really is a nice introduction to the game. Since it's a huge roguelike though, it does only scratch the surface of what the game is about and what you can do. Does the job well though and works great on Linux.

The price, as they previously announced, has also now risen to £24.99 / $29.99 / €28.99.

Feature Highlight:

DEEP PHYSICAL SIMULATION — Don’t like the wall blocking your way? Dig through it with a pickaxe, or eat through it with your corrosive gas mutation, or melt it to lava. Yes, every wall has a melting point.

FULLY SIMULATED CREATURES — Every monster and NPC is as fully simulated as the player. That means they have levels, skills, equipment, faction allegiances, and body parts. So if you have a mutation that lets you, say, psionically dominate a spider, you can traipse through the world as a spider, laying webs and eating things.

DYNAMIC FACTION SYSTEM — Pursue allegiances with over 70 factions: apes, crabs, trees, robots, and highly entropic beings, just to name a few.

RICHLY DETAILED SCIENCE FANTASY SETTING — Over fifteen years of worldbuilding have led to a rich, weird, labyrinthine, one-of-a-kind storyworld, layered on top of the simulation, all for you to explore. Live and drink, friend.

TACTICAL GAMEPLAY — Turn-based, sandbox exploration and combat offers as many solutions as you and your mutations, implants, artifacts, and skills are creative enough to invent.

RPG ELEMENTS — Quests, NPCs, villages, historic sites; some dynamic and some handwritten, interwoven to produce a transportative RPG experience.

ATMOSPHERIC ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK — Over two hours of otherworldly music to delve to.

Available with Native Linux support and it's Steam Deck Verified.

Caves of Qud | Release Date: 5th December 2024

Official links and where to buy from:

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Early Access, Native Linux, Steam Deck, GOG, Indie Game, Itch.io, Roguelike, Steam | Apps: Caves of Qud
0 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
No comments yet!

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc