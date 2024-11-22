Check out the new trailer for Truckful, a driving adventure mystery game

Truckful was revealed back in July, and the idea of it had me really intrigued and now they have a new trailer up for this driving action-adventure mystery game. It will have Native Linux support at release.

What seems like initially a peaceful but challenging game about trucking and delivering packages, where you upgrade your vehicle as you go, and have to learn how to handle some tricky roads with all sorts of packages seems to soon turn into something a bit weirder. As they said when it was announced:

"This seemingly idyllic countryside hides its fair share of mysteries, though. The ancient forest on the outskirts whispers through local legends and folklore, its dense canopy creating an unsettling atmosphere, with something lurking in the shadows… Explore hidden paths, navigate misty wetlands, and brave treacherous marshes and quicksands to uncover the truth beneath the branches."

Anyway, announced during The MIX Fall Showcase 2024 was a new trailer you can see below:

Features:

Drive, upgrade and customize your pickup truck

Pack the truck bed with cargo of all shapes and sizes

Complete errands for villagers in need

Enjoy a physics-based car handling gameplay

Unravel the mystery of the old forest

Truckful Official links and where to buy from: Steam