Inspired by SSX, arcade snowboarding game Tricky Madness is now in Early Access

By -

After a new snowboarding game built like the classics? Tricky Madness is out in Early Access and includes Linux support.

From solo developed Nathan Dearth, the idea is to capture the spirit of classics of the late 90s and early 2000s like SSX and 1080° Snowboarding. Great news for newcomers and returning snowboard enthusiasts alike, but with a modern take to give you a polished and familiar trick input system.

Features:

  • Handcrafted standalone maps each with hidden surprises and experiences.
  • A dedicated campaign mode set on an open-world mountain with secrets and collectibles.
  • Fully voiced characters with their own backstory, personalities, and snowboarding tricks.
  • A voiced in-game DJ commentator, hyping you up as you make your way through the game.
  • Three exhilarating game modes to test your speed and skills including freestyle, time trials, and races.
  • An enhanced tricking points system encourages you to trick more often for speed boosts and unlocks Uber Tricks and Grinds.

According to the developer all the core mechanics are there along with game modes but they still need to expand on the levels and characters. The planned campaign mode and planned multiplayer are still awaiting further development.

We've seen a good few retro-themed sports games come along recently and I love to see it!

Tricky Madness | Release Date: 15th November 2024

Official links and where to buy from:

About the author
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
