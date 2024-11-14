Minecraft-like free and open source game VoxeLibre (formerly MineClone2) hits over 500K downloads

Originally called MineClone2, VoxeLibre is a free and open source sandbox game that's inspired by Minecraft and it recently hit a big milestone. This is a game you would play via Luanti (formerly Minetest).

As per the official statistics, the game has now been downloaded well over 500,000 times, averaging nearly 1,000 per day over the last month. Pretty incredible for such an open source project, and nice to see it lively with plenty of fans as an alternative to Minecraft. Originally it had a target of sticking to Minecraft 1.12 as its inspiration, but now it's gradually becoming more of its own thing.

A former maintainer on the project shared the news in the GamingOnLinux Discord and mentioned some other fun statistics about the game:

Lifetime stats of nearly 8 years of work:

- over 3000 issues (69% closed)

- over 1600 pull requests (95% closed) Last 12 months:

- 7 Releases published

- 269 Pull requests merged by 46 users

- 75 Pull requests proposed by 21 users

- 199 Issues closed from 67 users

- 192 Issues created by 44 users

- 234 Unresolved Conversations Upcoming release: 87% Completed

Certainly seems like a healthy bit of development going on for it.