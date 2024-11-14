Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Minecraft-like free and open source game VoxeLibre (formerly MineClone2) hits over 500K downloads

By -

Originally called MineClone2, VoxeLibre is a free and open source sandbox game that's inspired by Minecraft and it recently hit a big milestone. This is a game you would play via Luanti (formerly Minetest).

As per the official statistics, the game has now been downloaded well over 500,000 times, averaging nearly 1,000 per day over the last month. Pretty incredible for such an open source project, and nice to see it lively with plenty of fans as an alternative to Minecraft. Originally it had a target of sticking to Minecraft 1.12 as its inspiration, but now it's gradually becoming more of its own thing.

A former maintainer on the project shared the news in the GamingOnLinux Discord and mentioned some other fun statistics about the game:

Lifetime stats of nearly 8 years of work:
- over 3000 issues (69% closed)
- over 1600 pull requests (95% closed)

Last 12 months:
- 7 Releases published
- 269 Pull requests merged by 46 users
- 75 Pull requests proposed by 21 users
- 199 Issues closed from 67 users
- 192 Issues created by 44 users
- 234 Unresolved Conversations

Upcoming release: 87% Completed

Certainly seems like a healthy bit of development going on for it.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Free Game, Misc, Open Source, Open World, Sandbox, Survival
12 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
3 comments

kneekoo a day ago
View PC info
Thanks for covering this. :) The next release will have a lot of quality of life improvements, giving the game some long awaited and well deserved polish. With a little luck, that will happen before Christmas. Any help with testing the remaining items is welcome.


Last edited by kneekoo on 15 November 2024 at 7:49 am UTC
hardpenguin about 23 hours ago
View PC info
Very fun game, much recommended 👍️
chr about 10 hours ago
View PC info
I'm waiting for the perfect storm 😈:
- VoxeLibre or some games on it look polished to a degree comparable to Minecraft (mostly in terms of a pleasant and consistent visual and audio design)
- A group of friends is interested in starting a Minecraft world together
- Someone is reluctant to shell out 30 euros
- I have had a chance to tell some of them the good word of free/libre/open
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc