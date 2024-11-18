OpenRA for classic RTS games like Red Alert has a new playtest with enhanced visuals, revamped map editor

OpenRA is a free and open source project to play classic strategy games like Red Alert, Command & Conquer, and Dune 2000. It's also used as the base for some original games. A new playtest is finally out with lots new!

As a reminder: all three can be played completely free with OpenRA, since EA made them free years ago. Tiberian Sun support is still a heavy work in progress and nowhere near ready yet.

With this release OpenRA now supports post-processing effects out of the box! Additionally, there's a revamped map editor with a modern interface and new features like draggable selections, draggable actors, measurement tools, a marker layer, a play button and more.



Pictured - Map Editor

If you're wanting to play with the HD art assets from the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, support has improved there too for the Tiberian Dawn HD project with faster loading times and performance improvements. It's still being packaged as a separate release for now though while it's not entirely finished.

Other additions / changes include:

There's also a new encyclopedia for Tiberian Dawn.

Game assets can now be installed from the Steam release of The Ultimate Collection.

Switched to high-quality Dune 2000 assets and included lots of extra visual polish.

Added two Red Alert missions and improved the quality of many others.

Red Alert and Dune 2000 balance changes.

Skirmish options no longer reset between matches.

Behind the scenes we made significant progress towards supporting additional languages in future releases.



Pictured - Red Alert in OpenRA

Read more in their news post.