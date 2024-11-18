Be sure to follow us on Google News!
OpenRA for classic RTS games like Red Alert has a new playtest with enhanced visuals, revamped map editor

By -

OpenRA is a free and open source project to play classic strategy games like Red Alert, Command & Conquer, and Dune 2000. It's also used as the base for some original games. A new playtest is finally out with lots new!

As a reminder: all three can be played completely free with OpenRA, since EA made them free years ago. Tiberian Sun support is still a heavy work in progress and nowhere near ready yet.

With this release OpenRA now supports post-processing effects out of the box! Additionally, there's a revamped map editor with a modern interface and new features like draggable selections, draggable actors, measurement tools, a marker layer, a play button and more.


Pictured - Map Editor

If you're wanting to play with the HD art assets from the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, support has improved there too for the Tiberian Dawn HD project with faster loading times and performance improvements. It's still being packaged as a separate release for now though while it's not entirely finished.

Other additions / changes include:

  • There's also a new encyclopedia for Tiberian Dawn.
  • Game assets can now be installed from the Steam release of The Ultimate Collection.
  • Switched to high-quality Dune 2000 assets and included lots of extra visual polish.
  • Added two Red Alert missions and improved the quality of many others.
  • Red Alert and Dune 2000 balance changes.
  • Skirmish options no longer reset between matches.
  • Behind the scenes we made significant progress towards supporting additional languages in future releases.


Pictured - Red Alert in OpenRA

Read more in their news post.

