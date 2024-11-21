Squad-tactics cyberpunk strategy game Cyber Knights: Flashpoint now Steam Deck Verified

The supremely cool XCOM-like squad-tactics game Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from developers Trese Brothers is now properly Steam Deck Verified. After going through over 170 updates in Early Access, the Trese Brothers are absolutely relentless at expanding the game and enhancing it from player input.

As they said in the announcement:

Many thanks to the players in the forums, on reddit and in our Discord who have been giving us feedback on both our default controls and the Steam Deck experience. We're continuing to work on improvements here and there (e.g. the filtering in cold storage, squashing any bugs reported through the in-game click left stick system), but the overall playability is feeling great. Verification signifies we've now checked off the final few details with text size (adjustable in the Options menu as well) and every keybinding in the game properly showing controller prompts (all fully rebindable). And Cyber Knights provides a native Linux build, so great performance with no need for Proton.



As most of you know, we're on a hot streak with... a new map being added each week

the new Gunslinger class (bringing us to 44 total possible character class combinations!)

last season's big push of major feature additions

being right on the threshold of Overwhelmingly Positive reviews ...so Steam Deck Verification (and our ongoing rollout of new content) feels like a great way to wrap up the fall season. If you know any Deck players, please do tell them about our game!

Absolutely love what they're doing with this game, I'm thoroughly amazed every time I jump in at how much they've expanded it.

