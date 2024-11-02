Terraria hits over 60 million sales with Terraria 1.4.5 shaping up to be another big update

The latest State of the Game developer post for Terraria gives out some big new sales numbers, and announces a new use for Life Fruit.

Firstly, on the subject of sales, Terraria has now crossed over 60 million (60.7m) with 33 million of those just on PC. Simply amazing, and it continues to be one of the most popular games on Steam as it's pretty much always in the top 100 most played games. It's in the top 100 over the last month and year specifically for Steam Deck too.

As for some announced changes the team revealed the new Jungle Juice, an upgraded healing potion for 180 points of health that can be crafted using Life Fruits in Hardmode. Good for those of you towards the end-game to keep you stocked up during some big battles.

There's a whole lot more coming in Terraria 1.4.5 that's being tracked in a Wiki including a Dead Cells crossover, new whips, new furniture sets, music blocks, transformation mounts, new accessories, a new film noir styled shader and a whole lot more.

No date is being given for Terraria 1.4.5 as they're continuing their mantra of "it's ready when it's ready".

Terraria has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.

Terraria | Release Date: 16th May 2011 Official links and where to buy from: GOG

Humble Store

Steam