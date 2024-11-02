Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.
Terraria hits over 60 million sales with Terraria 1.4.5 shaping up to be another big update

By -

The latest State of the Game developer post for Terraria gives out some big new sales numbers, and announces a new use for Life Fruit.

Firstly, on the subject of sales, Terraria has now crossed over 60 million (60.7m) with 33 million of those just on PC. Simply amazing, and it continues to be one of the most popular games on Steam as it's pretty much always in the top 100 most played games. It's in the top 100 over the last month and year specifically for Steam Deck too.

As for some announced changes the team revealed the new Jungle Juice, an upgraded healing potion for 180 points of health that can be crafted using Life Fruits in Hardmode. Good for those of you towards the end-game to keep you stocked up during some big battles.

There's a whole lot more coming in Terraria 1.4.5 that's being tracked in a Wiki including a Dead Cells crossover, new whips, new furniture sets, music blocks, transformation mounts, new accessories, a new film noir styled shader and a whole lot more.

No date is being given for Terraria 1.4.5 as they're continuing their mantra of "it's ready when it's ready".

Terraria has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.

Terraria | Release Date: 16th May 2011

Official links and where to buy from:

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Steam Deck, Indie Game, Online Co-op, Online Multiplayer, Open World, Sandbox | Apps: Terraria
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
5 comments

Tchey a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
More than 1 million reviews, that’s something too.
eev a day ago
I wonder if they'll say this is the final update (again) and how long it'll be before the next
M@GOid about 21 hours ago
View PC info
I got this in my library, don't even remember when I got it nor how much it was, but it must have been one of those 90% discount purchase just to sake of it, since it is a popular game and I must have been curious what the fuss was about.

Tried to play it only once, felt it was a little on the broken side on Linux. Didn't even played it much. Not my cup of tea.

It is for games like this that there is so much indie games out there. Too many people trying to hit gold, but only a few manage to do it.
mZSq7Fq3qs about 20 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
installed it and it is quite easy on the deck. Fun game to play a while every now and then.


Last edited by mZSq7Fq3qs on 2 November 2024 at 4:54 pm UTC
ElectricPrism about 17 hours ago
View PC info
This game got me through some rough times, I'm glad to see it has reached so many people and given them entertainment & joy.

Games like these are prime examples that many people want fantasy, and to be immersed in worlds that diverge from our own.

Viva La Indie Devs & their Labors of Love :P
