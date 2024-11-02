Terraria hits over 60 million sales with Terraria 1.4.5 shaping up to be another big update

The latest State of the Game developer post for Terraria gives out some big new sales numbers, and announces a new use for Life Fruit.
Firstly, on the subject of sales, Terraria has now crossed over 60 million (60.7m) with 33 million of those just on PC. Simply amazing, and it continues to be one of the most popular games on Steam as it's pretty much always in the top 100 most played games. It's in the top 100 over the last month and year specifically for Steam Deck too.
As for some announced changes the team revealed the new Jungle Juice, an upgraded healing potion for 180 points of health that can be crafted using Life Fruits in Hardmode. Good for those of you towards the end-game to keep you stocked up during some big battles.
There's a whole lot more coming in Terraria 1.4.5 that's being tracked in a Wiki including a Dead Cells crossover, new whips, new furniture sets, music blocks, transformation mounts, new accessories, a new film noir styled shader and a whole lot more.
No date is being given for Terraria 1.4.5 as they're continuing their mantra of "it's ready when it's ready".
Terraria has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.
Tried to play it only once, felt it was a little on the broken side on Linux. Didn't even played it much. Not my cup of tea.
It is for games like this that there is so much indie games out there. Too many people trying to hit gold, but only a few manage to do it.
Last edited by mZSq7Fq3qs on 2 November 2024 at 4:54 pm UTC
Games like these are prime examples that many people want fantasy, and to be immersed in worlds that diverge from our own.
Viva La Indie Devs & their Labors of Love :P
