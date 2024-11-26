TRX an open-source reimplementation of Tomb Raider 1 and Tomb Raider 2 keeps expanding

Originally two separate projects, the open source reimplementations of Tomb Raider 1 and Tomb Raider 2 now live under one roof with the TRX project. They're still having distinct individual releases though.

Tomb Raider 1 is fully playable, with Tomb Raider 2 in progress and not ready yet. Tomb Raider 1 is supported across Linux, macOS and Windows but Tomb Raider 2 only for Windows right now.

Since last writing about the project there's been some pretty big updates adding in the likes of:

The ability to pause during cutscenes.

A photo mode.

An option to toggle the in-game UI.

An option to use PS1 tinted savegame crystals

Added skybox support, with a default option provided for Lost Valley, Colosseum and Obelisk of Khamoon.

Tons of bug fixes.

Various performance and loading time improvements.

Improved custom level support.

Updated OpenGL backend to use version 3.3, with fallback to 2.1 if initialization fails.

Optional automatic key/puzzle inventory item pre-selection.

Ability to disable saves completely by setting the save slot to 0.

+ much more.

That's just for Tomb Raider 1, there's been a lot of ongoing work to get Tomb Raider 2 properly playable too.

While the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection does exist, this project works with the originals and enhances them. You can grab them from GOG or Steam.

See more about it on GitHub.