TRX an open-source reimplementation of Tomb Raider 1 and Tomb Raider 2 keeps expanding

Originally two separate projects, the open source reimplementations of Tomb Raider 1 and Tomb Raider 2 now live under one roof with the TRX project. They're still having distinct individual releases though.

Tomb Raider 1 is fully playable, with Tomb Raider 2 in progress and not ready yet. Tomb Raider 1 is supported across Linux, macOS and Windows but Tomb Raider 2 only for Windows right now.

Since last writing about the project there's been some pretty big updates adding in the likes of:

  • The ability to pause during cutscenes.
  • A photo mode.
  • An option to toggle the in-game UI.
  • An option to use PS1 tinted savegame crystals
  • Added skybox support, with a default option provided for Lost Valley, Colosseum and Obelisk of Khamoon.
  • Tons of bug fixes.
  • Various performance and loading time improvements.
  • Improved custom level support.
  • Updated OpenGL backend to use version 3.3, with fallback to 2.1 if initialization fails.
  • Optional automatic key/puzzle inventory item pre-selection.
  • Ability to disable saves completely by setting the save slot to 0.
  • + much more.

That's just for Tomb Raider 1, there's been a lot of ongoing work to get Tomb Raider 2 properly playable too.

While the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection does exist, this project works with the originals and enhances them. You can grab them from GOG or Steam.

See more about it on GitHub.

3 comments

LupertEverett 2 days ago
Not only this project enhances the originals, it is also used for custom levels! So if you wanna play something like Sabatu's Tomb Raider 1, you'll need this.
mrdeathjr a day ago
View PC info
In my case still working with zink

Direct Link
View cookie preferences.
Accept & Show Accept All & Don't show this again   Direct Link


Direct Link
View cookie preferences.
Accept & Show Accept All & Don't show this again   Direct Link


Avehicle7887 a day ago
View PC info
I enjoy replaying through the first game with this from time to time. Hopefully won't be long before the second game can be compiled as a Linux native binary.
