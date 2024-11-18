Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Unofficial PC port of Zelda: Majora's Mask, 2 Ship 2 Harkinian has a big new release out

By -

Released originally back in May, 2 Ship 2 Harkinian allows you to play Nintendo's Zelda: Majora's Mask properly on PC and a new release just shipped. Release Satoko Alfa 1.1.0 went out over a week ago, plus Satoko Bravo 1.1.1 a few days ago to clean up some issues.

Some of the main stuff in this big release includes:

  • Modernized Menu

    • Access with ESC, the "minus" button, or your controller's equivalent.
    • F1 still opens the legacy navbar, but this will be phased out in a future update.
    • Search: Find anything in the menus with a new search feature.
    • Color Customization: Choose your preferred color, affecting most controls across the menu.

  • Optional Fixes

    • Consistent text control characters (matches PAL/GC versions).
    • Resolved Fierce Deity interactions with Bombers.
    • Fixed Great Fairy Fountain color in Ikana.
    • Restored Woodfall Mountain cleared state.

  • New Modes

    • Mirror Mode: Play with a mirrored world.
    • Time Moves When You Move: Time only progresses as you do.

You will also find first-person aiming with gyro support, a customizable item tracker overlay, 3D item drops and various other new gameplay features now implemented. There's various other general tweaks and bug fixes.

See more on the GitHub. The project is under the CC0 1.0 Universal license and has releases for Linux, macOS and Windows.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Misc, Nintendo, Open Source, Update
8 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
No comments yet!

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc