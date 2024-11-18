Unofficial PC port of Zelda: Majora's Mask, 2 Ship 2 Harkinian has a big new release out

Released originally back in May, 2 Ship 2 Harkinian allows you to play Nintendo's Zelda: Majora's Mask properly on PC and a new release just shipped. Release Satoko Alfa 1.1.0 went out over a week ago, plus Satoko Bravo 1.1.1 a few days ago to clean up some issues.

Some of the main stuff in this big release includes:

Modernized Menu Access with ESC, the "minus" button, or your controller's equivalent. F1 still opens the legacy navbar, but this will be phased out in a future update. Search : Find anything in the menus with a new search feature. Color Customization : Choose your preferred color, affecting most controls across the menu.

Optional Fixes Consistent text control characters (matches PAL/GC versions). Resolved Fierce Deity interactions with Bombers. Fixed Great Fairy Fountain color in Ikana. Restored Woodfall Mountain cleared state.

New Modes Mirror Mode : Play with a mirrored world. Time Moves When You Move : Time only progresses as you do.



You will also find first-person aiming with gyro support, a customizable item tracker overlay, 3D item drops and various other new gameplay features now implemented. There's various other general tweaks and bug fixes.

See more on the GitHub. The project is under the CC0 1.0 Universal license and has releases for Linux, macOS and Windows.