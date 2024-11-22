War Thunder adds stealth tech, ray tracing and graphics upgrades in the Firebirds update

Every time a new War Thunder update comes out, I think to myself: I'm finally going to progress a bit more into the aircraft research and then get side-tracked by tanks. But now, with stealth added in the Firebirds update, I might just have to sink some more hours in.
An exciting addition is the F-117A (Squadron Vehicle) which brings in a brand new stealth capability to the game. The developers note this craft has a "lower IR and radio signature". There's also multiple other aircraft including the F-15E, Su-34, Tornado GR.4 and Mirage 2000 RMV. There's also multiple new helicopters and new tanks.
But there's a lot more to this update as they've added in AMD FSR 3.1, DLAA, XeSS, TSR, Direct3D 12 (beta) and Ray Tracing (beta) with an overhaul to the graphics settings menu. They say they're looking at adding frame generation for a future update too. There's also some small reworks to multiple locations, but the "Abandoned Factory" got a huge upgrade visually and looks awesome.
Direct Link
While it has Native Linux support with Vulkan, it looks like AMD FSR, XeSS and Ray Tracing are all currently only available via DirectX 12 - so you'll need to run War Thunder with Proton to see any of that. I'm hoping they continue to work on their Vulkan renderer too.
See a lot more about the update on the Steam announcement.
Last edited by chr on 23 November 2024 at 6:59 am UTC
Quoting: PikoloDo NOT try to run WarThunder with Proton. It will most likely work for playing replays, but you will get banned by Easy AntiCheat if you try playing PvPSince when? It would either work or not with Proton, and last I checked it does. You don’t just get banned for using Proton, if anti-cheat isn’t enabled you would just get kicked.
Quoting: Liam DaweQuoting: PikoloDo NOT try to run WarThunder with Proton. It will most likely work for playing replays, but you will get banned by Easy AntiCheat if you try playing PvPSince when? It would either work or not with Proton, and last I checked it does. You don’t just get banned for using Proton, if anti-cheat isn’t enabled you would just get kicked.
Judging by the Proton-specific reports, it seems there are issues since about a month ago but not earlier. 😮
Last edited by chr on 23 November 2024 at 9:41 am UTC
Quoting: PikoloDo NOT try to run WarThunder with Proton. It will most likely work for playing replays, but you will get banned by Easy AntiCheat if you try playing PvPFinally, a way to deal with War Thunder addiction.
I guess I just miss the days of IL-2 1946...
Quoting: M@GOidI wish they released a version that is a traditional system, you pay once and get access to everything, no grinding needed. I have no patience for those pay-to-win games, nor for the extortion prices of bugged DCS modules.
I guess I just miss the days of IL-2 1946...
Well, that's pretty much the only way MMO games can work. WT has been around for 12 years now and since then you got tanks. Ships. Vulkan. New maps. More tanks. More planes. Guided missiles. More ships. Destructible environment. Detailed round physics. Tutorials. Night vision. Ray tracing. etc etc.
How could a one-time payment with "access to all" be a feasible approach to financing the servers and all the development poured into the game?
Besides:
It is not pay-to-win. It's pay-to-speed-up-the-grind. If you restrict yourself to lower tiers the grind is more than bearable (and in all honesty those lower tiers are much more fun). Your IL-2 (tier II and III) is unlocked in no time.
It's not pay-to-win but rather the other way round: Whenever they have discounts plenty of players pour into the game with shiny premium vehicles only to be obliterated by seasoned gamers in their standard vehicles. Whichever team has less "premium players" wins. It's really that simple.
See more from me